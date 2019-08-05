{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on Wednesday in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

As he continues his 2020 campaign for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will be visiting Iowa Mississippi River communities Wednesday ahead of visiting the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

The Bidens are scheduled to start off at a Burlington special events venue called Barn on the Ridge. From there, former Second Lady Jill Biden will visit campaign office openings in Davenport and Dubuque. Joe Biden’s next scheduled public appearance following the Burlington stop is at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, according to his campaign.

The visit comes as Biden remains atop the polls in a field of nearly two-dozen Democratic contenders seeking to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s upcoming Iowa campaign schedule is as follows:

Barn on the Ridge, Burlington, IA,  14133 Irish Ridge Road

Who: Joe and Jill Biden

When: Doors open at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Biden for President Campaign Office, 1706 Brady Street, Davenport, IA 52803

Who: Jill Biden

When: 4:45 p.m. Wednesday

Biden for President Campaign Office, 799 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Who: Jill Biden

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Iowa State Fair, 3000 E Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317

Who: Joe and Jill Biden

When: 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments