President Donald J. Trump easily wins Iowa Republican Caucus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, were joined by Erik Trump and his wife, Lara Trump and Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale.

U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows, Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were among the officials in attendance.

Don Jr. said his father fulfilled every campaign promise he made in 2016.

"He did all of the things he said he was going to do," Don Jr. said. "And to do it and have the results and the track record and the unprecedented success despite zero help from the other side, who is more concerned making sure Trump fails than they are doing anything, let alone representing their own constituency."

Parscale said Trump is a fighter who will prevail, no matter who the Democratic nominee is.

"He'll take on anyone, he's that kind of guy," Parscale said. "I've never seen him back down from a fight. He understood when he won in 2016 that it was the start of this fight, not the end of it. He sees 2020 and he's ready. I think tonight will be a real test on the Democrats' side."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.