WHAT WE KNOW: For the past several years James Taylor, CPA from Carpentier Michell Goddard, Moline, has audited and reviewed Port Byron Village finances. There has been a continued gradual improvement of the village’s financial standing over the past three years.
WHAT IS NEW: “Overall, this (audit report) is a pretty good report. Auditors could not identify any material weaknesses from the audit,” Taylor said.
Finance Chairman Wayne Oney said that improvements came because they identified what needed to be done, then worked with the staff and made improvements where needed. “We have been spending less than in previous years,” he said.
Trustee Dustin Sloan said they had seen the gradual improvement because trustees worked hard in the past three years to narrow the deficit from the general fund and increase reserves.
WHAT IS NEXT: Trustees hope to continue to work to increase reserves, “Hopefully we can learn from the past. Just because we have reserves doesn’t mean we need to spend them,” Trustee Bo Mathis said.
-- DEB BUTTLEMAN MALCOLM