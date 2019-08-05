WHAT WE KNOW: According to Finance Chairman Wayne Oney, maintenance bills for the village have already exceeded $63,000, with $60,000 budgeted for the year.
A sinkhole appeared on Prairie Street, resulting from a collapsed sewer break. Street patching was needed and erosion control was needed both in town and at the cemetery.
Last month, trustees voted to create an ordinance to sell the old skid loader as surplus property and to apply for a grant to replace and repair the docks damaged in the spring floods.
WHAT IS NEW: Trustees approved payments of $17,517.02 for the sewer break repair and $2,660 to River City Turf for erosion control. They also approved a $13,750 contract with Bob’s Blacktop for patching.
An ordinance to sell the old skid loader, bucket and pallet forks was approved with a minimum bid of $4,000. New forks for the recently purchased loader were approved for $850.
An insurance check of $11,200 was received for damage to the village docks. But, to move forward with the dock grants Boat Access Area Development required the mayor to sign a financial certification statement, showing the village would be able to pay for work as grants would not be paid until after a year of completion. The mayor’s signature was approved.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village is getting ready for Tug Fest this weekend. Carnival ride wristbands will be sold through Wednesday at the Port Byron Dollar Store for $17. The Day of the carnival wristbands will be $20.
Port Byron Farmers Market will have its first 5-year-old vender Sunday. According to the mayor, he received the application this week and signed it. Scarlett Sloan will join 14 other vendors. Her application says she will be selling; necklaces, bracelets, lemonade, donuts and cookies.