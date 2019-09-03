WHAT WE KNOW: Two weeks ago Mayor Bruce Peterson discussed weeds in drainage ditches on Rock River Street and adjacent to bike path as well as near the Dollar General Store. A decision was made to do nothing immediately because of the large amount of poison ivy and because the weeds were needed to help hold soil in place.
Peterson also discussed the need for more TIF members.
WHAT”S NEW: Problems with the village grounds continue. Village Clerk Jamie Engels told the trustees community members have visited Village Hall to complain about high weeds on village property and the need to repair the old gazebo. Engels said she was told the combination of the two was making it difficult to take care of the flowers.
Trustee Patty Lindley said there was also a need for trees to be trimmed, “In some areas it is difficult to see. We did try to bid the gazebo repair but were unclear what materials we had to fix it,” she added.
“It is awkward to ask residents to clean up their own property when we don’t abide by our own rules," Peterson said.
Also on Tuesday, the trustees approved Pat Hague for the TIF committee. There is still a need for another member. The next TIF meeting is Tuesday at 5 p.m. There is also a need for another member on the IRDC committee.
WHAT”S NEXT: Trustees Dustin Sloan, Brian Bitler and Bo Mathis are to come to the next village meeting with a plan to solve the grounds maintenance problems.