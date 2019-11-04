WHAT WE KNOW: Port Byron has filed a TIF report with the Illinois controller for the past 15 years. This year, it was necessary to file an application for extension to get all data necessary to send and avoid penalty. Compliance to TIF standard is important to the village because of the many projects funds pay to improve the village. The current TIF funding ends in 2028. Mayor Peterson has encouraged membership in the TIF committee to help with decision-making.
WHAT IS NEW: Trustees approved Laura B. DeClercq as the sixth member of the TIF Committee. DeClercq grew up in the area and has a financial background.
Trustees approved a variety of expenses needed for repairs. A boiler replaced at the shop by J.L Brady will cost $7,735. A fuel tank for the shop, costing $6,289,40 will be purchased from Stafco, a company located in Indiana
Street repair costs were higher than expected because more patches were needed. Total cost will be $25,900.
The North Lift Motor repair was approved because a new purchase would have taken 14 weeks. Cost for the rebuild was approximately $9,000.
Trustees also approved $1,175.05 for a Battery back-up for control systems for the wells automatic systems.
The village is also looking into why some homes are getting orange-colored water.
WHAT IS NEXT: Peterson announced the village office will be closed Nov.7 for an Office Clean-out Day. Then, Friday, Nov.15, there will be a Village Hall Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-- Deb Buttleman Malcolm