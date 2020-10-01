Pence touts Trump administration in Iowa visit

Pence briefly mentioned the coronavirus, saying the economy was booming before it reached the U.S. He said Trump acted quickly to ban travel from China.

In early February, Trump restricted travel from China, a move taken by a number of countries. The U.S. continued to allow travel to the country from China's Hong Kong and Macao territories after the restrictions were in place, the Associated Press noted in a July report.

Pence criticized Democratic presidential nominee Biden throughout the speech, mentioning the border and China policies under President Obama, with Biden as vice president, while also taking issue with the pair's economic policies.

"Men and women of Iowa, we've got to decide right here and right now that Joe Biden will never be president of the United States of America," Biden said.

Trump and Biden are locked in a tight race for the state. A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll show 47% support for both candidates, with 4% planning to vote for someone else and 3% undecided. The Real Clear Politics polling average list Biden with a half-percent lead.

The stop in Carter Lake also allowed Pence to draw part of his crowd from Nebraska, where the state's 2nd Congressional District's single Electoral College vote is in play this year.