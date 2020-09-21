Orion village president: Speeders should get tickets

WHAT'S NEW : The board on Monday learned Village President Jim Cooper has asked the deputy patrolling Orion to not issue warnings, but tickets for speeding. Cooper said a resident came to his house after witnessing someone driving about 70 miles per hour near his house by the high school. The resident followed the vehicle into Love Park that has only one entrance and called 911. The officer, who hadn't witnessed the speeder, said there was nothing he could do unless the resident wanted to file a complaint; he did. "We've got to write tickets; no more warnings," said Cooper. "We've got to control this speeding; our radar sign isn't having much impact." Trustees agreed. "It shouldn't come down to somebody getting hurt," said Bob Mitton.

WHAT'S NEXT: Orion opened its landscape waste side daily for 12-hour days the week following the Aug. 10 storm and Cooper asked the board if they would want the village to pick up debris from residences after future severe storms. The consensus was to decide on a case-by-case basis and to find out if high school students might be available to help the village. Cooper said most residents worked through 95 degree temperatures to clean up after the Aug. 10 storm and he didn't want to retroactively begin to pick up debris after people had put in the work to get it to the landscape waste site. He said the village clerk would be informed and put it on the village's website if the village decides to pick up from residences. Trustee Mel Drucker suggested an electric village sign to get the word out; Cooper said he had prices on such signs but didn't want to invest in one until the village knows how it's proceeding with a new village hall.