Orion school hears about property tax caps

WHAT WE KNOW: Tax caps have been proposed once or twice in the past 20 years as a way to ensure that taxing districts remain frugal. The caps would prevent districts from raising taxes without a referendum.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman said he attended a session at the school board convention on tax caps. He said since the Orion district levies 50 cents per $100 assessed valuation it would be able to keep that levy but if it were to lapse and tax caps were in effect, they would be out of luck. "All kinds of things that fail on you, you need to be able to get money without having to wait for the next election," he said. He said if tax caps were to be adopted, the district might increase its levy in minor funds. "You don't want to be a district that has no access to funds," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: School board members voted down an increase in the adult admission for home athletic events from $4 to $5. The hike had been suggested by the Three Rivers Athletic Conference and would not affect season passes. High school principal Nathan DeBaillie said most parents of students in multiple sports buy season passes. He said other districts are hurting for revenue more than Orion. Board member Brandon Cooper asked why change. "Any way we can reduce costs to families to come and see their kid, it's not like we need the extra money. I don't see the benefit of charging people more money." Christie Monson was the lone yes vote; Karl Kane was absent.
The board also hired Michelle Burge as cook, Megan Maher and Brittany Brown as half-time winter spirit squad coach, Nathan Houser as custodian and Cassie Kingsford and Marcie Wegerer as half-time career and technical education director.