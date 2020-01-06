You are the owner of this article.
Orion may acquire new village hall
NEWSTRACKER: ORION

Orion may acquire new village hall

Meg McLaughlin

What we know: The Village of Orion has been looking at the Peterson building at 1000 4th St. for a new village hall.

What's new: Following a closed session Monday, the board called the Petersons to set a time to try to work out terms on a price for the building with them. The structure is on 4th Street and 10th Avenue.

What's next: The finance committee plans to meet Jan. 22 to work on recommendations of projects for the full village board to consider. Chairman Mel Drucker said two priorities are Love Park and 5th Street from 11th Avenue to 15th Avenue. The village acquired another four acres at Love Park in the last year and could be putting in a parking lot, new restrooms and a new concession stand. Fifth Street requires a new surface as well as new water and sewer lines and curb and gutter.

Trustees on Monday also approved the 2019 audit. "It's outstanding for a community our size to be in the financial position we're in," said Village President James Cooper.

