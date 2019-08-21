WHAT WE KNOW: Orion graduated 100 seniors in the Class of 2019 this spring.
WHAT'S NEW: Only 60 kindergartners are enrolled in C.R. Hanna grade school this fall. Overall, the district is down 56 students to a total enrollment of 993 from 1,049. Superintendent Joe Blessman noted Wednesday the healthy balance in the district's education fund, which has grown by $1.1 million in two years to $3,396,000. He warned board members that those funds may be needed to maintain the district in the same shape it's in, considering state aid is based on enrollment. "This is a trend we're probably going to see for a couple years. We were not anticipating this year's kindergarten class to be as small as it is."
Freshmen have set a grade goal for every class they're in, with high school principal Nathan DeBaillie stressing self-motivation and promising to buy ice cream for them if they meet their goal.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board put the 2019-2020 budget on display for 30 days and set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the district office. The budget projects education fund revenues of $8,132,435 and ed fund spending of $7,698,315 for an ed fund surplus of $434,120.
The board also hired Sandy Campbell, Bradlee Fair and Melissa Haars as part-time paraprofessionals and Spencer Brown and Mike Matzen as assistant high school football coaches.
Earlier this month, the school board hired Maddie Anderson as extended school program child care provider, Cassie Kingsford as high school ag teacher, Lauren Heiberger as middle school/high school instrumental music teacher and Laurie Thornburg as records secretary.
A town hall meeting will be held November 12, with the topic to be chosen after the board's Sept. 10 retreat.