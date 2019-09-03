EAST MOLINE — Three blocks of downtown East Moline urgently need a new water main worth over $500,000, chief engineer Tim Kammler told the City Council on Tuesday night.
Kammler expressed his frustration with the faulty main along 15th Ave between 9th and 12th streets, which has had seven breaks in the last five weeks.
Laid in 1993, the pipe is young for its poor condition, Kammler said. No cause is known for its visible corrosion, which Kammler likened to a “ticking time bomb.”
“This is a big enough main that it affects the whole system,” he said.
Although the 12-inch main is not believed to be a direct cause of last month’s apartment fire that ruined a pair of buildings on 15th Avenue, the fire brought attention to the water situation.
The cost to the city would be up to $550,000, Kammler said in his report to the council. More than 1600 feet of pipe need to be replaced.
“The recommendation would be to do the bare minimum: not resurface the road, just simply get the water main in the ground and get the old pipe out of the ground,” Kammler said. “The cost I’m throwing out does not include a nice new asphalt surface downtown. I believe it desperately needs that. But that’s another $200,000.”
No formal action was taken by the council. Kammler vowed to get quotes from local firms and to gather information for a forthcoming resolution.
Tuesday night’s meeting also featured a presentation about the 2020 Census.
A comprehensive, Constitution-mandated count of people in the United States, the decennial census helps determine funding for a massive variety of programs.
In March, Census postcards will be sent to most homes.
Dave Geenen, executive director of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation and a Rock Island alderman, discussed how East Moline has historically suffered from undercounting.
Geenen said that Rock Island County ranked 82nd out of 569 other counties in six Midwestern states for lowest counts.
“You have tracts in East Moline that are as low as 67%, and some that are higher than the regular average of 80%,” Geenen said. “A 1% undercount in the state of Illinois is about $1 billion in federal funding.”
Denise Bulat, of the Bi-State Regional Commission, spoke about the importance of an accurate count for Quad-Citians.
“It’s safe to answer the Census. It’s totally confidential,” she said.
Every child undercounted in the state of Illinois amounts to $1,700 per year in lost funding, according to Bulat.
If local municipalities like East Moline don’t have accurate counts, they stand to lose money directly.
“A different state or a different county in the state of Illinois will get the money instead of you,” Bulat said. “Because it will be doled out. And almost every federal program and many state programs use census numbers to manage their programs and distribute funds down to the local governments. It’s really important you work on this.”
For more information on the 2020 census, visit censusoutreach.org/census-timeline.