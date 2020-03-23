Monday's numbers: Illinois: 1,285 cases, 12 deaths | Iowa: 105 cases, 0 deaths

During his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, the governor also announced a new partnership with the manufacturing and biotech industries in the state to produce needed supplies and called for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“My administration continues to work day and night to scour the globe in the global supply chain,” Pritzker said of the hunt for medical supplies needed to deal with COVID-19.

The briefing came as the state announced 236 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 1,285, and three new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 12.

The three new deaths came in Cook County in two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s. Monroe County reported its first case, meaning the virus has been confirmed in 31 counties, although experts urge all Illinoisans to assume the virus has already reached their community.

Pritzker said as the state tries to ramp up its preparation efforts in terms of supplies, it is working with in-state manufacturers and trying to purchase supplies on the marketplace. In an effort to bid for ventilators, Pritzker said Illinois was competing with the federal government. In another case, it was bidding against other states and other countries.