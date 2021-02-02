Moline updates anti-document destruction policy, alleging former employee destroyed documents before resigning

"I did not have this conversation, but Carol did. Without this admission, I would not have moved to update our policy on document destruction, because we would have just presumed that the records (or) documents had merely been misfiled. But that doesn’t seem to the case with at least some of the documents we have been looking for."

Barnes could not be reached for comment.

Carr retired in April 2019 after more than 35 years with the city and 26 years as finance director. She denied any wrongdoing on Monday.

"I did not destroy work documents upon my retirement," Carr said. "In fact, for those work processes that I did from memory, I created written work instructions for my staff to ensure a smooth as possible transition. I am a rule follower and loyal Moliner — both as an employee and resident — and would never even consider destroying work documents. I have always been ethical and had nothing to hide."

Carr said Moline's retention of documents is already governed by state law and that the city's proposed document retention policy simply mirrors state law.