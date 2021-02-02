Moline updates anti-document destruction policy, alleging former employee destroyed documents before resigning

Moline Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, is alleging former Finance Director Kathy Carr destroyed work documents from the city's computer server before her resignation nearly two years ago.
Carr denies any wrongdoing.
To ensure city records are retained, council members on Tuesday approved an updated records retention policy.
In a Jan. 21 email, Wendt said he does not specifically know what was deleted, "but we do know that information was deleted because our current Finance Director Carol Barnes did not have access to some documents that I had provided to council in the past via email, yet they were removed from the servers."
"Further, it is my understanding that Carol was told directly by Kathy Carr, the former finance director, that she deleted these working documents prior to leaving her position," Wendt said. "As I stated in my comments on council, I’m not saying there was anything nefarious about this, but we clearly can’t have our professional staff deleting work product done for the benefit of the residents of Moline, because it only leads to questions of why would a staff member do this as they were leaving their position.
"I did not have this conversation, but Carol did. Without this admission, I would not have moved to update our policy on document destruction, because we would have just presumed that the records (or) documents had merely been misfiled. But that doesn’t seem to the case with at least some of the documents we have been looking for."
Barnes could not be reached for comment.
Carr retired in April 2019 after more than 35 years with the city and 26 years as finance director. She denied any wrongdoing on Monday.
"I did not destroy work documents upon my retirement," Carr said. "In fact, for those work processes that I did from memory, I created written work instructions for my staff to ensure a smooth as possible transition. I am a rule follower and loyal Moliner — both as an employee and resident — and would never even consider destroying work documents. I have always been ethical and had nothing to hide."
Carr said Moline's retention of documents is already governed by state law and that the city's proposed document retention policy simply mirrors state law.
"We have followed this during my 36-year tenure with the city as physical storage space for paper record documents was hard to come by," Carr said. "The state required disposal certificate forms to be completed and submitted to the state prior to destruction. The electronic documentation is also governed by the same law. However, I did not delete any of the electronic documents I created as space in this format was not an issue."
Carr also denies telling Barnes that she deleted documents prior to her departure from the city.
"There was a miscommunication or misunderstanding between Carol (Barnes) and Alderman Wendt," Carr said. "The city saves all documents and emails on their server. Even if deleted (a document), I had no access to that server."
Carr said Wendt may have been looking for the draft of a working document related to TIF district cash flow. But as a working document, it would have been updated, not deleted. Carr said the emails she sent to staff members in which the draft would have been attached to would also still be in existence on the city's server.
Carr said during her tenure, it was common practice to provide information from an Excel document to non-staff (council members) by saving it as a PDF so the document could not be changed or manipulated.
"Alderman Wendt is the only alderman that demanded the original Excel document after receiving a PDF," Carr said. "So normally, non-staff members would not receive a working document or draft report. The original Excel document contains a dozen or more tabs – one for each final document for prior years and the current working document subject to change or revision. The working document was always clearly marked in red with 'working document' at the top of the page."
Corporate Counsel Derke Price told council members on Tuesday that financial agreements for some TIF districts were missing. He said Barnes reached out to Carr who allegedly told her, "some of that I deleted or removed prior to my departure in cleaning up the file."
"As it turns out, it was done in accordance with archivist's protocols," Price said, noting TIF districts normally last 30 years.
"So, we're going to add a policy reminding people, yes, we appreciate you want to clean up your records on the way out, but for all development agreements, we're going to ask that (they stay) 15 years after the TIF district is over and after the development agreements and all the incentives are done," Price said. "It's easier for us to impose that kind of obligation now because it's all on the Cloud."
Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, asked what would happen to an employee who destroys city documents.
"It's a criminal act to purge the public record," Price said.
Following the meeting, Carr said Price was referring to paper source documents that were last disposed of in 2007.
"The transaction still exists in the software," Carr said. "For example, if the invoice and a copy of a check were destroyed, the invoice number, check number and dollar amount are still recorded in the software."
Regarding developer agreements, Carr said they were never housed in the finance department where she worked.
"The city clerk maintains the official contacts with the resolution approved by council," she said.