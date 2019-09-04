MOLINE — Moline Township has been awarded a grant of $20,664 for emergency shelter funding.
Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston said the grant will be shared countywide, and any Rock Island County resident can apply for the assistance, regardless of income.
Residents can apply for a one-time gift of up to $450, and the money must be used to make rent or mortgage payments.
"We're very excited about getting this word out," Johnston said. "We're very proud of the job we've done; it's very effective. None of the money can be used for administrative costs."
Johnston said the amount given to the township was determined by the county's unemployment rate.
"This is the one time townships can help veterans," Johnston said. "Normally, townships can't help veterans individually, but this is the one time we can utilize this grant to help them."
Mike Malmstrom, director of Bridging the Gap for Homeless Veterans, said he was grateful the grant will be able to assist veterans. Most of the time veterans are ineligible for grant money since they are taken care of through veterans' assistance programs, he said.
"This will come in handy; we appreciate it," Malmstrom said.
"I'm happy it's available again, and we're able to provide assistance to folks who are short for rent or mortgage payments when they come up because of an emergency," said Alan Carmen, Rock Island Township supervisor.
Applicants can apply through any of the county's 18 townships, Johnston said. They must document their monthly expenses and show a need for assistance.
"It doesn't mean everybody gets $450; it means you get the money you had in your emergency (fund) that you had to spend on repairs or whatever you had to do," Johnston said.
Joan Clark, program developer for Moline Township, said the grant was secured with the assistance of United Way.
"This is a federal grant," Clark said. "It covers all 18 townships in Rock Island County. People don't have to travel into Rock Island or Moline. You can go to your township and fill out the application. We process it here, but you do not have to come into Moline. It's a blessing when we have that many townships."