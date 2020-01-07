Moline to ban single-serving alcohol containers to combat public drunkenness

Single servings of alcohol will soon be banned from being sold in Moline.

City council members approved an amendment to the city's alcohol ordinance during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night, advancing the measure to next week's regular meeting for approval.

Police Chief Darren Gault said the ordinance change is needed to address the city's public drunkenness problem, especially during warmer weather.

"We've seen an increase in the number of pedestrians in the downtown area walking around with single servings of canned beer, which has caused a number of issues for quality of life, public safety and cleanliness in the downtown area," Gault said. "We found it would be beneficial to ban single servings of alcoholic beverages."

Gault said city officials worked with businesses that have liquor licenses to find common ground with them so they could still meet customers' needs, especially craft beer businesses.

