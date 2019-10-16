MOLINE — The hiring of an economic development director has been put on hold until a new city administrator is hired.
Moline has been without an economic development director for six months since Ray Forsythe resigned April 10 to become city administrator of Washington, Ill. Forsythe had been Moline's economic development director since 2005.
According to J.D. Shulte, who is the city's public works director but also is serving as iterim city administrator, City Planner Jeff Anderson has been assigned to serve as interim economic development director.
"I'm going to pause the selection of the position so when the next (city) administrator comes in, they can take part in the selection and assemble their team," Schulte said.
Schulte said he does not know where the city is in the process of hiring a new administrator.
"I've been keeping focused on the 2020 budget and the most recent city council goals," he said. "We're staying focused and we're on task so that everything is in order when that person arrives."
Schulte, who has been with the city for 29 years, said he has not been approached to be the next administrator.
You have free articles remaining.
"I haven't given much thought to leaving public works," he said.
Mark Peterson with GovHR, a recruiting and consulting firm, is assisting the city again in the search for a new administrator. Peterson could not be reached for comment.
Former City Administrator Lisa Kotter was forced to resign Sunday, Sept. 22, the day after she returned from attending a three-day Illinois Municipal League conference in Chicago.
Kotter, who previously worked as administrator for Geneseo, was employed by Moline for less than five months. She replaced former City Administrator Doug Maxeiner, who was forced to resign Jan. 22.
Maxeiner's departure was the first of six high-level employees who have resigned or were forced to resign from the city since January. Finance Director Kathy Carr resigned April 12, and City Attorney Maureen Riggs and Deputy City Attorney Amy Keys both resigned May 3.
Mayor Stephanie Acri could not be reached for comment.