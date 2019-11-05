MOLINE -- City officials introduced a balanced budget for 2020 during a work session Tuesday night with no property tax or utility fee increases projected.
Finance Director Carol Barnes noted the city has 89 days of net reserves totaling $11.4 million.
"We are in a very good, solid financial position," Barnes said. "That's the benchmark — you want to try and get 25 percent or around 90 days."
Documents show a $136 million budget, but Barnes clarified the net budget is actually $110 million.
General fund revenue is projected at $45.8 million, with expenditures at $45.8 million.
"It is a balanced budget with an ending fund balance projected at $22.8 million," Barnes said. "The largest revenue is obviously taxes. It is a combination of property taxes, sales tax, hotel-motel tax, prepared food and liquor tax, video gaming — those are the largest (revenues) in that fund."
Although the city is not expecting to raise property taxes, some taxes will go up due to a 2.3 percent increase in equalized assessed value (EAV). The city expects to bring in additional revenue of $367,183 due to the increase in property values.
"We are asking for the same tax dollars as what we have in the current year, which reduced the levy rate down to $2.01," Barnes said. "If we were to raise or keep the levy rate the same, it would allow us to capture an additional $367,000. We've adopted the budget without it, but that's the money we're talking about."
Barnes said the largest expenditure the city has is public safety, projecting $32.7 million in expenses and taking up 30.6 percent of the city's budget.
"It's a very lean budget, but it does include all of the existing services and it includes all of the existing personnel," she said.
The city is projecting an increase of $753,457 in police and fire pensions, for a total 2020 contribution of $10.8 million.
Moving forward, Barnes said she will be providing monthly budget statements to Mayor Stephanie Acri and council members.
The city will hold another budget work session during its Nov. 19 meeting and establish a property tax levy. A draft budget will be available for public inspection on the city's website Nov. 27 and a first reading of a property tax levy ordinance will be Dec. 3.
The budget is expected to be adopted during the Dec. 17 city council meeting.