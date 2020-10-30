Moline city administrator placed on unpaid leave after allegedly calling council 'liars' and making sexual, racial comments

"The comments made by Martin Vanags in the workplace are both inappropriate and non-representative of the expectations and values of GovTemps and its employees," Earl said. "We have extended our apologies to the city and do so as well to members of the city’s workforce.

"Mr. Vanags understands his comments were unprofessional and he regrets his behavior. GovTemps looks forward to working with Mr. Vanags next week to begin a training program as well as on-going coaching designed to heighten awareness of appropriate workplace behavior."

Vanags was hired by the city in May on the recommendation of GovTemps' recruiter Mark Peterson at a base salary of $105 an hour, or $218,400 annually. Because Vanags is on a one-year contract with GovTemps, he was not subject to approval by city council members.

Acri said she and city council members received a formal complaint from a city employee on Oct. 1.

"Once we received those allegations, the council elected to hire an organization to do an investigation," Acri said. "We take any type of allegation very seriously. I think I can speak for the council; we are disappointed and we expect better. We have taken action to address the situation."