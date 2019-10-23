SPRINGFIELD — Moline Alderman At Large Sonia Berg has been appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board.
Pritzker announced Berg's appointment to the nine-member board on Tuesday. She will serve a four-year term, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.
The Housing Development Authority provides funding for housing rehabilitation and single-family home purchases for low-income, handicapped and senior residents using low-rate mortgages. The HDA also provides loans for construction of multi-family units and oversees federal rent subsidy programs.
Board members provide guidance and direction for the state's affordable housing programs.
"I'm really excited to be part of the Illinois Housing Development Authority," Berg said Wednesday. "Many of our Illinois Quad-City residents do benefit from these programs."
Berg was elected to the Moline City Council in April 2017. She has worked as an agent with Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors for four years and serves on the board of directors for Skip-A-Long Child Development Services and The First Tee of Quad Cities.
Berg previously worked as director of community and member relations with the Economic Growth Corporation of Rock Island and as a consultant for Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation.
"I've been in this industry for a long time; I have a wealth of experience," Berg said. "I started out working for Project NOW in their housing division. I've worked for a lot of nonprofits; I've worked with low- and moderate-income households and have experience in teaching financial literacy.
"In my role with Ruhl & Ruhl, I get to help a lot of first-time home buyers and see them go through the process," she said.
Berg said she does not know who recommended her for the position. She was notified of her appointment to the board on Monday after a phone interview with Pritzker officials.
"The governor's office reached out to me," she said. "It was probably related to my involvement in affordable housing."
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said Berg's appointment is good news.
"I think Alderman Berg is a strong addition to Gov. Pritzker's team," Acri said. "She has a lot of expertise in that area and she will serve the state well."