MILAN — The board voted Monday to put $638,116 from 2020 property taxes towards the police pension fund in an effort towards meeting the goal of having it fully funded as per Illinois law.
The contribution puts the fund at around 64 percent funded.
In the past the village would have contributed $247,514, with the remaining amount being an unfunded liability amortization payment.
Mayor Duane Dawson mentioned that the state is talking about some ideas to help local municipalities with the police pension fund issue as well. "Some of the ideas may do something, and some won't," he said, adding that it's hard to tell what the state might do.
"It's not just us that's struggling a bit," Dawson told the board. He mentioned how some towns have used their entire 2020 property tax increase solely for police pensions, and says Milan is not struggling that much.
"We have to live with it. We have to do the best we can."
In other business, the board:
• Approved amending TIF district 2 and starting a new TIF district. Village leaders hope the new TIF will allow them to bring more businesses into Milan.
• Discussed requiring rental property permits and landlord registration starting in the coming weeks. Building inspector Steve Moller said there have been issues in the past with no contact known in rental situations, and they hope this would alleviate that. It's proposed to start in December or January.
• Discussed that the storefront that once housed Save A Lot is up for sale again. A purchaser had previously planned to open a Save More store at the location, but has decided not to do so. Village leaders say there is at least one potentially interested party that may use it for a social gathering space.
• Approved the semi-monthly and miscellaneous bills totaling $1,133,685.94. A majority of this is for two bonds that are due.