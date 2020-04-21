Messaging causes Aledo to cancel Wednesday night Corona Cruises

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ALEDO — The Corona Cruise, a Wednesday night event put on by Aledo Main Street and City of Aledo, has been canceled after two weeks.

The decision was made even though the event was better attended than expected, according to Mayor Chris Hagloch.

Hagloch said that even though social distancing was promoted during the Aledo Corona Cruise, the Mercer County Health Department told organizers it wasn’t a good idea to continue, despite its success and multiple public requests for a standing Wednesday evening event.

The cruise was held both April 1 and April 8. Hagloch said the idea was to encourage residents to use curbside delivery at Aledo restaurants during the week. Folks “cruised the loop” in vehicles, honked and waved at residents in their yards throughout the town, and curbside restaurant users were entered into a contest for prizes sponsored by Aledo Main Street.

“The Health Department did mention that we were sending a mixed signal with shelter in place and encouraging people to drive around for something that wasn’t essential," Aledo Main Street's Dana Murphy said. "So, we decided we would look at other ways for people to get out and still support curbside. This last week, we have promoted the scavenging hunt. We will have something new later this week, or first of next week.”

The Aledo Main Street facebook page will provide regular updates on events that benefit both businesses and customers using creative games and incentives to continue to shop local.