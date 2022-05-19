Menards wants to build self-storage units on North Brady. Why Davenport officials say they shouldn't

Wisconsin-based hardware store Menards, Inc., wants to build self-storage units in the grassy land just southwest of its Davenport store.

But the city's plan and zoning commission, which reviews development proposals to check if they're consistent with the city's plans for land use, in an unusual move, says Davenport alderman should deny the proposal.

Flanked by apartments to the west, single-family homes to the north and commercial properties to the east, the 4.48-acre property is currently zoned for multi-family residential units like apartments or townhomes. That designation could also be used for neighborhood services like schools, churches or corner stores. It would need to be rezoned for light industrial use to accommodate storage units, city staff said.

Menards bought land in northern Davenport in 2007 and built a new, larger location on Brady Street in Davenport in 2013, moving from its previous location on 53rd Street, which Menards now operates as indoor self-storage units. The city zoned the Menards store for commercial use and the adjoining 4.5-acres for multi-family residential.

The company, however, has been unable to find a buyer to develop the land despite marketing attempts, prompting its request to turn it into outdoor self-storage units, said Tyler Edwards, a Menards real estate representative.

"We always have demand for our outdoor storage units, even more than the indoor storage units," Edwards told commissioners in April.

City staff, though, say granting the request to allow outdoor self-storage — which would require an industrial designation — would amount to "spot zoning," whereby the city would create an island of land with a different land-use designation than the land around it. Industrial, for example, is intended for "light manufacturing, fabricating, processing, distributing and warehousing uses," while the surrounding area is meant for commercial and residential use.

According to an Iowa State University fact sheet provided by city staff, spot-zoned property is "perfectly appropriate if it provides needed retail services to residents." However, such zoning is "not appropriate if it is for the financial benefit of an individual property owner but detrimental to the surrounding area," according to the fact sheet.

"I'm sorry this has to be a controversial project," Edwards told the commission in May. "We're putting you in a hard spot. We're in a hard spot. We have been trying to develop this property for a long time with no success."

City staff suggested building the storage units to the north of Menards, where it would abut other industrial areas. Menards, though, nixed the idea because of difficulty of topography, according to City Council documents.

When Menards first announced it would build a new, bigger store on Brady Street to replace its 53rd Street location in 2007, concerns from neighbors about disturbing light and noise prompted Menards to put in place certain conditions before the city rezoned the property. Those conditions included a 50-foot grass buffer, 8-foot berm, and a line of trees between Menards and the homes just to the west of the building, on Main Street.

Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission Chair Bob Inghram said the additional land buffer created by the residential zoning was another agreed-upon condition from neighbors on Main Street for Menards to build its store.

"The neighbors understood that they would back away from their objection as long as they had that agreement," Inghram said. "I would have a hard time going along without having those neighbors' input."

The commission voted unanimously to recommend the Davenport aldermen deny the request, which will require an eight-vote supermajority of the 10-member Davenport City Council to advance the proposal. At least one alderman — Judith Lee — said she would not support the self-storage request.

Davenport resident Cathy Wilson-Longoria, who has lived in her Ripley Street home since 1988, told City Council members on Wednesday that she opposed the project because of the traffic congestion already at the intersection with West 65th and North Brady streets.

Another resident, Danielle Orr, spoke at a plan and zoning commission meeting earlier this month in support of the project as long as Main Street — a dead-end street directly behind Menards — stayed a dead-end street, which she said she believed was more likely to happen with the self-storage units.

"It's quiet. Nobody's going to come back there," she said. "We have a fenced-in backyard. Everything works great."

