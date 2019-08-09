As the nation debates solutions aimed at addressing a trend of deadly mass shootings, hundreds of mayors are calling for U.S. senators to immediately return to Washington, D.C., and enact major federal gun restrictions.
By Friday morning, a letter demanding swift action had been signed by mayors representing 237 cities, including Des Moines, Dubuque and Chicago. But Quad-Cities mayors are not among those in the letter calling for federal action – at least in part because they dropped (or never had) membership with the coalition, which comes with annual fees.
The letter was penned by the United States Conference of Mayors, urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconvene the upper chamber from recess and take action on U.S. House-approved legislation that would provide stronger background checks, tighter gun-sale regulations, and better tools for law enforcement to track firearms used in crimes. The call comes on the heels of a deadly weekend where gunmen carrying legally-obtained assault-style weapons shot and killed 31 people – wounding dozens more – amid two uncoordinated acts of apparent domestic terrorism in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
Federal authorities say the El Paso shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was motivated by a racist and anti-immigrant ideology. The motive of Dayton shooter Connor Betts remains unclear, though the FBI has said he displayed warning signs ahead of the attacks
Davenport was part of the U.S Conference of Mayors until a few years ago, and still receives communications from the group, according to city officials. Reached by telephone while he was vacationing in Michigan, Mayor Frank Klipsch said he was unaware of the letter in question. He said stronger federal gun laws that increase background checks and further regulate gun sales sound like a “great idea” generally, but stopped short of committing to something he has yet to review.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, also reached by phone while on vacation, says he also was not aware of the letter because the city is not part of that group. He called the shootings tragic, but declined to comment on federal policy.
Mayors Mike Thoms of Rock Island and Stephanie Acri of Moline did not immediately respond to requests for comment.