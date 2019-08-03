Vice Commodore Dan Darland says the practice amounts to “throwing money in the water.”
Over the years, the Lindsay Park Yacht Club that Darland helps oversee has taken out at least $1 million for a private contractor to scoop out and haul away all the gunk that collects along the western wall of the city-owned marina where the river begins to bend. But work recently completed near the members-only East Village boat club temporarily takes care of a recurring problem that is a fact of life along the Mississippi River thanks in large part to the harbor’s design, Darland says.
Earlier this month, the club got the city council’s stamp of approval for a $350,000 loan used to pay for spot dredging — a process that uses heavy equipment to remove the buildup of silt, which is sand, clay and other material deposited as sediment by moving water. But spot dredging is a more costly and less effective process than a more modern one called hydraulic dredging that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has the ability to do.
And the way Darland tells it, dredging the marina is supposed to be handled by the Corps anyhow.
“They know it’s their job,” Darland said during a recent interview with the Quad-City Times.
If you ask Corps spokesman Allen Marshall, the situation is more complicated. The Corps has the “authority” to dredge small boat marinas like the one the Lindsay Park Yacht Club oversees, he says. But Congress has not given the Corps the money to do that work in decades, and the district has a wide range of work to do along the Mississippi River and its tributaries, which include the Iowa, Illinois, Cedar and Des Moines rivers.
“We have to have the authority, which we have, and we also have to have the congressional appropriation, which we don’t have,” Marshall said.
According to the Corps, the harbor has been dredged once — in 1996 — since its construction nearly 40 years ago. Marshall says the Rock Island District routinely asks for that money in budget requests, but the last time any money was approved for small-boat marinas — about $900,000 in 2010 — it was specifically earmarked for western Illinois.
Anchored in Davenport’s history
The marina is city-owned and overseen by the Riverfront Improvement Commission. The Lindsay Park Yacht Club has long managed the space through a partnership agreement.
The club traces its roots back to 1878, when the first Davenport Boat Club’s meeting was held. Executive members of that club were some of the city’s earliest leaders for which parks and museums are named: William Vander Veer and C.M. Putnam, to name a pair.
So, when Darland, who joined the club’s leadership two years ago, came to the city council asking for help in July, he told them he feels like he owes it to the club’s founders to be a good steward of the property.
Efforts to create a city marina began in the 1940s. In 1961, with money from Congress, the harbor was completed. And part of that agreement gives the Corps the authority to do periodic dredging.
Nowadays, the Lindsay Park Yacht Club has roughly 300 members and stores nearly 120 boat slots at full capacity. The clubhouse features a bar and restaurant, decorated by flags and a small rowboat hanging overhead.
With the buildup of silt in the harbor area, some of the boats were beginning to have trouble going in and out of the waterways. While the recent project completed at the club’s expense addresses the immediate issue, there are bigger things Darland says could be done to save time, effort and money.
Broadly speaking, he says changes to the harbor’s entrance — a feat that would require some reconstruction and outside money — could keep silt from coming into the harbor in the first place. And he says that would save money on periodic maintenance in the long run.
‘It’s not going to work out long term’
Earlier this month, the Davenport City Council co-signed the $350,000 loan to pay for the spot dredging the club needed, following suit with an earlier approval by the Riverfront Improvement Commission. That money was loaned by Mississippi Valley Credit Union, which lent the club $465,000 through an earlier agreement. And the club is on the hook to pay the bills.
Paying back the loans creates a financial burden for the club that keeps other marina maintenance from being done, Darland said. For example, the nonprofit club eventually wants to install a newer dock system and perhaps get a better work boat.
Financial information submitted by the club to the Internal Revenue Service shows nearly $560,000 in total revenue during 2017, the most recent available data. Most of the club’s money comes from fees — between $1,170 and $3,300 per year — charged to members who dock their boats there, Darland said.
Other income is from the $385 annual membership fee. Its members-only bar and restaurant also takes in some revenue, though Darland says the money made from dining is usually offset by the costs of paying employees and buying supplies. Contributions and grants given to the organization during 2017 totaled nearly $81,000.
Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, represents part of the area where the club sits near the East Village. She's glad the council signed on to assist with the loan to clean things up for the time being, but doesn’t want that practice to continue forever.
“It’s not going to work out long term,” Rawson said. She added that she would not “be particularly happy” if she were in the club’s shoes, saying the situation needs to be figured out by the city, Iowa’s congressional representatives and the Corps.
“I fundamentally don’t see how this is the Lindsay Yacht Club’s responsibility,” she said. “That’s (the) bottom line.”