Lemon offers $500,000 for Rock Island County Courthouse

Local developer Joe Lemon has offered to purchase the historic Rock Island County courthouse for $500,000 and pledged to invest $8 million in its renovation.
Lemon made the offer during Tuesday's Rock Island County board meeting, saying the deal would save taxpayers $1.6 million in demolition costs and green space construction once the building is down.
Lemon owns and operates the Abbey Addiction and Treatment Center, 1401 Central Ave., Bettendorf, and Abbey Station, 3031 5th Ave., Rock Island. Both are historic properties that Lemon renovated and turned into businesses.
Advocates for saving the courthouse continue to protest at committee and county board meetings, pleading with board members to reverse their decision to demolish the courthouse.
"No fewer than five separate developers have submitted letters of interest to purchase and redevelop the courthouse, including me," Lemon said Tuesday.
Lemon said if board members feel his $500,000 offer is too low, he welcomes the opportunity to negotiate a fair price for the courthouse, noting renovation and reuse of the building would add jobs and bring much-needed property tax revenue to the county.
"That $8 million redevelopment cost represents much-needed investment in our community," he said. "Much of the funding for this project will be provided in the form of federal and state historic tax credits that altogether total 45 percent. This project would do much to heal a county that is hurting. Hurting because of double-digit tax increases, the cost to defend an ever-growing list of lawsuits, and hurting because of the proposed sale of Hope Creek nursing home for pennies on the dollar."
Lemon said Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk and County Administrator Jim Snider have refused to allow board members to review the offers.
"I've appeared at dozens of public meetings over the past 18 months and at each of them, I've expressed an intent to purchase or rehabilitate the historic courthouse," Lemon said. "Your county colleagues have refused to meet with me to discuss a sale. Unlike the unfolding debacle of the fire sale of Hope Creek (Care Center), the county has refused to offer the courthouse for sale."
Landmarks Illinois, the state's largest non-profit historic advocacy group, listed the courthouse, built between 1895 and 1897, on their annual list of Most Endangered Places for 2019.
Landmarks Illinois and six other plaintiffs filed suit Feb. 6, 2019 against the county in an effort to stop demolition of the courthouse, but the case was dismissed March 19 by Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos. Following an appeal filed by the plaintiffs in the Third District Appellate Court, an emergency stay and temporary restraining order were granted. Landmarks Illinois posted bond of $336,000 April 12.
The appeal was heard Nov. 6 in the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa, during which an amicus brief from the Illinois state attorney's office was heard in support of preserving the courthouse as its demolition is considered to be in violation of state historic preservation laws. A decision on the fate of the courthouse has not yet been announced.
Brunk said Friday the courthouse is not for sale.
"The county has solid reasons for not selling that property and we stand by those reasons," Brunk said. "It's in the long-term interest for taxpayers of the county."
Brunk said the proximity of the courthouse to the newly constructed Justice Center Annex, where court functions were moved, present a security concern.
He said the county's long-term plans are to consolidate facilities using the land where the courthouse sits. This includes moving adult probation services, juvenile justice and some of the offices from the county office building, even though it is located across the street.
"The county will be able to consolidate facilities utilizing at least part of that property which will translate into cost savings for the taxpayers," Brunk said. "The county's long-term plan has always been to consolidate properties downtown. There is no specific plan in place yet, but long-term efficiencies can be created.
"The money saved by those efficiencies will be dwarfed by any sales tax revenue generated by private use of that building."