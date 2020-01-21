Klobuchar, Warren pick up support from legislators who previously backed other candidates

“Amy understands how important it is to make one- and two-year degrees and technical certifications an accessible, exciting, and respected option for students, and she has developed the plan to do so,” said Kurth, a former community college instructor.

Not all former Booker backers are moving to the Klobuchar camp. Reps. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights and Heather Matson of Ankeny announced they are backing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Nothing is more important to me than electing a president who has a vision for ensuring everyone in our country has a chance at the American dream,” Konfrst said.

“After a long Iowa caucus campaign, Elizabeth Warren has emerged as the best candidate to defend our shared values, ensure opportunity for all and give a voice to those too often left behind,” Matson said.

Separately, Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, announced his support for Klobuchar, citing her working family background, extensive experience on farm and rural issues, and strong commitment to civil rights.