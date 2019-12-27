Klobuchar to hold meet and greet at Ross' Restaurant Saturday

BETTENDORF — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will return to the Quad Cities on Saturday, Dec. 28, one day after celebrating the completion of her 99-county tour of Iowa.
Klobuchar will host a meet and greet at Ross' Restaurant, 2297 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf, at 5:15 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Klobuchar is seen as one of the top five presidential contenders heading into the Feb. 3 caucuses.
She has been actively campaigning across the state in her green "Amy for America" touring bus, often welcoming supporters on board.
Klobuchar, who is polling at 6 percent in Iowa, wrapped up her 99-county tour early knowing President Trump's looming impeachment trial in the Senate will likely keep her off the campaign trail.