In the crowded field of presidential candidates, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stands out for her plans to build the nation's infrastructure and tackle climate change.
In a phone call Thursday with a Dispatch-Argus reporter, Klobuchar discussed her $1 trillion infrastructure plan and aggressive climate change proposal that would set the course for net zero emissions by 2050.
Infrastructure
Klobuchar, the first presidential candidate to introduce an infrastructure plan, announced her candidacy in Minneapolis one mile from where the I-35 West bridge collapsed in August 2007, killing 13 people.
"That was my first big challenge as a senator, and that was to get the funding for the busiest bridge in the Twin Cities," she said. "It was completely down. We got that bridge rebuilt in little over a year. It was an eight-lane highway, all federally funded.
"There is a huge infrastructure problem in this country with our roads and bridges getting 'D' ratings from the civil engineers."
Klobuchar's bold $3 trillion infrastructure plan would focus on seven areas: Repair and replace roads, highways and bridges; modernize airports and seaports; expand public transit; rebuild public schools; expand broadband access; build climate-smart and green infrastructure; and ensure clean water.
Flood protection would also be a priority.
Klobuchar was in the Quad Cities on Labor Day and was a speaker at the Rock Island County Democrats' "Salute to Labor" picnic. Before arriving at the event, she toured Modern Woodmen Park and learned how owners were able to protect the baseball stadium from record-breaking flooding this spring. In 2004, a clay berm was built at the stadium and attached to an 800-foot removable flood wall consisting of aluminum panels.
"This is an example of a project I would fund through a major infrastructure overhaul for our country," she said. "I’ve put forward a plan for $1 trillion in new infrastructure, which includes everything from rural broadband to roads, bridges, transit, locks, dams and levees.
"I’ve led a lot of efforts on infrastructure and feel like it’s a neglected issue in this national campaign," she said. "It was neglected by the president, who on election night said it was one of his top priorities and he hasn’t been able to do any major infrastructure package. It has been neglected in questions on the campaign trail to a certain extent."
Klobuchar said her plan would be paid for by reducing President Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut for corporations passed by the Republican-controlled Congress in 2017.
"The plan is paid for by rolling back tax cuts that went to the wealthiest and the corporate tax cuts that the Republicans voted for in the tax bill," Klobuchar said. "They just rolled back the corporate tax rate from the mid thirties to 21 percent. If you just go (up) to 25 percent, you get $100 billion for every point. That’s $400 billion in 10 years."
Another portion of Klobuchar's infrastructure plan focuses on updating rail infrastructure. If elected president, Klobuchar said she would secure federal funding for the long-delayed passenger rail route from Moline to Chicago so the project can finally be completed.
"Passenger rail would be a major part of this," she said. "I’ve always been a big fan of rail, including looking south from Minnesota through Chicago. It’s a very good idea to increase passenger rail."
Klobuchar said broadband access is also a priority. Her plan calls for all households to be hooked up to the Internet by 2022.
"We can do it," she said. "They’ve literally hooked up the entire country of Iceland — around volcanoes — and we still can’t hook up the (rural) Quad-City area. It makes no sense. That’s why I have made this a priority. I am on the Commerce Committee and the Ag Committee. We can do it with direct federal investment and work with phone companies to make sure the companies who are getting help are doing it right.
"Infrastructure is near and dear to my heart."
Climate change
On her first day as president, Klobuchar said she would enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement exited by Trump in 2017, and reverse other anti-environmental moves implemented by Trump.
Klobuchar said she would bring back the Clean Power Plan, which set emission standards for states, and negotiate stronger emission standards. She would revive fuel-economy standards, reinstate the National Climate Assessment Committee, end censorship of climate science and restore environmental protections repealed by the Trump Administration.
Part of her plan includes holding the fossil fuel industry accountable by ending federal tax subsidies to companies for oil exploration and production.
"A lot of it is getting American ingenuity in place so we move forward together and we start researching," she said. "We have to unleash that science so we get to a better place."
Klobuchar's plan to tackle climate change calls for aggressive action to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 through legislation and policy changes.
"I have a proposal that is unique, but similar, in terms of making sure we go to carbon neutral by 2050," she said. "It’s unique in my understanding of rural issues and rural communities.
"In my first 100 days, I’m going to bring back the clean power rules, sign us back into the International Climate Change Agreement and bring back the gas mileage standards. You can do all of those things without Congress. I’m being realistic; you can reduce the 2010 carbon level numbers by 45 percent by 2030. By 2050, you can go to carbon neutral."
And part of keeping carbon emissions in check is by imposing a carbon tax on companies based on their output of carbon dioxide.
"We have to figure out a way to create incentives for the development of new kinds of energy," Klobuchar said. "Those types of energy jobs are in states like Iowa and Illinois because of the vast rural areas."
Renewable and solar energy will play a big role in the solution, Klobuchar said, in addition to changes in farming.
"Someone in Iowa said to me, 'we have to stop talking about topsoil like it’s dirt.' There was a pilot program we got in the Farm Bill this last time that creates financial incentives for farmers to plant cover crops in the winter and do things that would absorb Co2 from the atmosphere.
"It’s looking at what the opportunities are and how we can be part of the solution. And of course, the land is part of the solution, so we need to make it work the best we possibly can while still supporting farmers, which I’ve always done as a member of the Agriculture Committee."