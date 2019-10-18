DAVENPORT -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., says she'll bring bold ideas and big change to the presidency if elected.
In a still-crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates, Klobuchar said she stands out for her climate change proposals, infrastructure plans, higher education reform and effort to bring pay equity to women in the workplace.
"I think we've got a fired-up base that's been marching since inauguration day," Klobuchar said. "In 2020, we're going to have to build a blue wall around those (Trump) states, and that includes Iowa. The country is being run by a game show host who lies."
"We need to take back the U.S. Senate and send Mitch McConnell packing," she said. "Unless we do something and win big, we're not going to get any of this done. We have to remember that 10 percent of Trump voters voted for Barack Obama. It's our job to bring them back."
Klobuchar brought her "For All of America" bus tour to the German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Friday evening, for a town hall forum with State Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Des Moines.
It was the fifth and final stop of the day in Iowa for Klobuchar, who has been campaigning tirelessly to raise her standing in polls that consistently place her at 2 percent.
Klobuchar appears to be gaining momentum, having raised $1.5 million since her strong performance during the fourth Democratic debate Tuesday night on CNN.
Flanked by blue "Amy for Iowa" signs, Klobuchar said, "I love the idea of what Iowa stands for in a presidential race. It is not just about buying big ads on TV, it is about answering questions from citizens and getting out there and talking to people.
"Your burden is way beyond Iowa; you are going to be making a decision for the country about who should represent us. You know how high the stakes are right now," Klobuchar said, referring to Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus Feb. 3.
Klobuchar took questions from some of the estimated 150 people who turned out to hear her pitch to be president.
"I am one of those 6,000 women who ran for office after the (2016) election," said former Iowa State Sen. candidate Marie Gleason. "One of my core issues is economic opportunities for women. Full time working women are still only making 80 percent of what men are, in spite of women earning more (college) degrees than men.
"As president, what is on your agenda to achieve pay equity for women and how do you plan to do it?" Gleason asked.
You have free articles remaining.
Klobuchar acknowledged there is a lot more work to be done, saying she is frustrated that legislation needed to make those changes has not yet been passed.
"One of them is the Paycheck Fairness Act, which will make it easier for women in the workplace so you don't have discrimination issues going on with asking about other people's pay," Klobuchar said. "I also think we need to pass the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment), which would go a long way toward getting this done. Increasing the minimum wage would be a big help.
"Part of the problem is that we don't have enough women in office," she said. "In the history of the United States of America, there have been 2,000 men in the U.S. Senate and only 50 women. It has really hurt us in the crux for equality. There are women astronauts, there are women doctors, women police chiefs, and we want little girls to see a woman president."
When asked about her plan to make higher education more affordable, Klobuchar said she will double Pell grants from $6,000 to $12,000.
"Then I would make one-year and two-year degrees free. Why? Because those are the fastest-growing jobs right now," she said. "And you have to make it easier to pay back loans by lowering the interest rates.
"My first move would be to remove (Education Secretary) Betsy DeVos," Klobuchar said, receiving loud applause and cheers from the crowd.
Klobuchar touched on healthcare briefly, saying she supports a public option for medical care and that privatization of Medicaid is a bad idea.
Addressing climate change, Klobuchar said if she is elected president, she will enter the United States back into the International Climate Change Agreement on her first day in office. She will bring back clean power rules and gas mileage standards and strive to make the country carbon neutral by 2050.
Klobuchar said she will fund a $1 trillion infrastructure plan in part by rolling back Trump's corporate tax breaks. Her plan includes federal funding for passenger rail projects; repairs to roads, highways and bridges; an expansion of public transit; rebuilding public schools; expanding broadband access; and building green infrastructure.
"When you ask how we pay for things without incurring debt, there are a whole lot of ways we can do it," Klobuchar said. "I think people are looking for the truth. If you get a coalition going, it's the only way we are going to pass these (bills). We have to win the presidency.
"If we can take back the U.S. Senate we can get big things done — not in five years, but in one year. We are surging; be part of our blue wave."