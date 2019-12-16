Kinney, Ewert recuse themselves from state's attorney election hearing

Two members of a panel hearing election objections in the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s race recused themselves Monday because they circulated or signed petitions for candidates in the race.
Challenges were filed against three of the Democratic candidates: State's Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman, Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane and Herb Schultz, a defense attorney. The complaints argue the candidates’ election filings did not meet the requirements of state law, invalidating them.
No objections were filed against the other two candidates: Ron Stradt, Democrat, and Kathleen Bailey, Republican.
The hearing, Monday, began with the objections against Nieman, but that phase was not completed because Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney and Treasurer Louisa Ewert recused themselves from the panel, leaving only Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert.
They did so after Christine Takata, the attorney representing four of the objectors, argued Kinney and Ewert’s circulation of petitions for Nieman could appear to bias any ruling they made on the objections against her. Takata said they hadn’t done anything illegal and she was not arguing actual bias.
“It’s avoiding the perception of bias,” she said.
Kinney said their staying on the panel might have caused the case to drag out and they saw no reason to let that happen.
“I’m sure they would have objected to our decision and taken it before a judge,” Kinney said.
She said during the hearing she signs any petitions she is asked to, and signed Dane’s and Schultz’s as well.
When the objections were filed, issues were also raised about petition signatures associated with Kinney and Ewert. In Kinney’s case, it was that she signed Nieman petitions twice, and for Ewert, it appeared a person related to her had signed twice.
In Kinney’s case, she said it was unintentional, and the second signature was struck. In Ewert’s, the signatures did end up being from two separate people.
Their recusal means a new panel will have to hear Nieman’s case.
In such a scenario, one of the new panelists is the county sheriff, and the other will be chosen by the chief judge of the judicial circuit in which the panel had jurisdiction, Kinney said. For the Nieman hearing that means Sheriff Gerry Bustos will sit on the panel, and the other panelist will be chosen by 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Frank Fuhr. Weikert will remain on the panel.
Kinney said the case will not be immediately heard because Bustos is not in town.
Nieman said she does not want any appearance of impropriety or bias toward her, so she will wait.
The objections against Nieman included that she did not properly identify herself. She is licensed under Nieman, but has used Villarreal or Villarreal Nieman in association with being state’s attorney or with her candidacy. Among the objections is also that she did not explicitly state on her candidacy forms that she was an attorney licensed to practice law in Illinois, which is required by statute.
Two of the five objections challenging Nieman were filed by relatives of Stradt.
“I think that (choosing to recuse themselves) was very prudent of the county clerk and the county treasurer,” Stradt said.
Stradt could not file objections himself because he is not a residence of Rock Island County, Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said previously. Residency, however, is not a requirement for running for state’s attorney.
Stradt is a union attorney admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Courts and Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago.
He was a Rock Island County assistant state's attorney from 1997 to 1999. He ran unsuccessfully in 2008 and 2012 for Sangamon County State's Attorney. He also applied to fill the remainder of Jeff Terronez's term as Rock Island County State's Attorney in 2011 after Terronez resigned and pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor.
Takata represented four objectors: Chris Beiderbecke; Jill Nelson; Robert Stradt, Ron Stradt’s father; and Robyn Stradt, his sister. Of the four, only the Stradts were at Monday’s hearing.
These four were also the ones who challenged the candidacies of Dane and Schultz.
Among the arguments Takata made Monday were that Dane and Schultz also did not state on their candidate forms that they were attorneys licensed to practice in Illinois, again saying it was required by law.
Dane, among his arguments, said statute is not so strict.
“I think there is substantial compliance here,” he said of his candidacy paperwork.
He said he would leave it to the panel whether that compliance was enough.
Schultz argued there is language elsewhere in the forms in which candidates assert their qualifications and case law supports that as adequate for a state’s attorney candidate’s qualifications.
Schultz said he thought the hearing went well and moved rather smoothly.
“Regardless of the outcome, I believe that they (the panelists) were fair,” he said.
The objection process is an important part of an election, Stradt said. It allows people to ensure that the candidates who run are qualified to do so.
The objectors in the state’s attorney’s race were not being nitpickers, he said. The issues they raised Monday are spelled out in state law.
The original panel of Kinney, Ewert and Weikert did not make a ruling on Dane’s or Schultz’s cases during the hearing because they wished to deliberate.
Late Monday afternoon, Kinney said the panel had not made a decision on Dane’s or Schultz’s cases, but hoped to have one within 48 hours.