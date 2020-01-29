'It's time for the county to make some difficult decisions': Rock Island County officials say Hope Creek must be sold or risk closing

Rock Island County is losing about $50,000 per week on Hope Creek Care Center, County Administrator Jim Snider said Wednesday.
The county-owned nursing home at 4343 Kennedy Dr., in East Moline, has been losing an average of $2 million per year since the facility was built in 2009 for $24 million.
Snider and County Board Chairman Richard Brunk met with members of the Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board to make the case why the facility should be sold, saying the only options are to sell the facility or risk closing it due to rising debt.
"The nursing home business is a very difficult business to be in," Brunk said. "It's just as regulated as the nuclear industry, which is great because everyone wants (family) to be protected. But it makes it challenging."
Hope Creek was listed by broker Marcus & Millichap in September for $19 million — barely enough to cover its overall debt, including $11 million left on the mortgage and $7.5 million in short-term loans.
Brunk said nursing shortages, nursing agency costs and a high number of residents paying with Medicaid have created challenges for Hope Creek. He said last year the county had a shortfall of $1.1 million in unpaid Medicaid reimbursements from Illinois.
"We want to do what's best to keep (Hope Creek) a viable resource for the community," he said. "What that means is the residents are able to stay in the home and we still have more than 200 jobs in the community."
Brunk said selling Hope Creek also will provide property tax relief for taxpayers.
"In the next budget cycle, the taxpayers will see approximately $2.7 million of the county's property tax levy go away," he said. "There are a number of funds that will see relief. We have (more than) 200 employees of the county's (more than) 800 employees at Hope Creek Care Center. When expenses related to the operation of the home go away, so do a number of (expenses) like FICA and IMRF."
Snider said the tax relief will equal about 8% of the county's annual levy of $35 million.
"In total, we are levying $7.5 million per year just to sustain the home, which has a $13 million annual operating budget," Snider said. "There is an endgame to this. The residents continue to have care; the employees continue to have jobs; we stop losing money.
"From a money-management perspective, it's clear this has placed us in an uncompromising financial position."
Aperion Care, Inc. offered $6 million for Hope Creek in December. Three other offers were made for the facility: Altitude Healthcare and Cascade Legacy Healthcare both offered $5 million, and Mosaic Healthcare offered $5.5 million.
Snider said Aperion paid $10,000 in earnest money as part of their offer. According to the letter of interest, the county must pay Aperion the full amount of accrued vacation and sick pay for any employees Aperion might retain once they take over.
The letter states the "buyer shall assume no contracts of the seller," meaning it includes no successor language for AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) in the contract.
Members of the public, Hope Creek employees and family members of residents living at the facility have spoken out at meetings protesting the sale. Concerns include no guarantee they will keep their jobs and fear that the care residents receive will suffer if Aperion is the buyer.
Aperion was fined $366,800 by the Illinois Department of Public Health in 2019 across its 34 Illinois facilities for dozens of code violations related to the abuse and neglect of residents and for the deaths of three others.
Snider and Brunk said they have not taken Aperion's poor reputation for care into consideration, and neither of them has visited the existing Aperion at 430 30th Ave in East Moline.
"We are selling it to licensed nursing homeowners, and they have a legal right to operate," Snider said.
Snider said the county has not considered selling Hope Creek to Mosaic. If they did, it would mean $500,000 less for the county and "that's taxpayer dollars. If we sell to Mosaic, there is nothing that would stop them from turning around and selling it to Aperion a year from now."
Brunk said the county has not done any research into the track record of Aperion. According to IDPH, Mosaic incurred no fines or citations in 2019.
"It is a concern that maybe (Aperion's) record is not as strong as others," Snider said. "But they are licensed and they specialize in turn-around homes."
"We are trying to sustain an unsustainable financial burden," Brunk said. "It's literally hemorrhaging funds. As difficult as it is to swallow a $6 million offer, it really is in the best interest of everyone involved."
Approval of the sale will require a two-thirds supermajority of 17 votes for it to move forward. Brunk is confident he has the votes needed.
"I believe so," he said. "The board has been looking at information with their eyes wide open and they understand the dynamics of the situation we're facing."
Snider sent a letter Wednesday to board members saying a special meeting previously scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3 is canceled until Aperion has had time to review the contract. Snider said the sale of Hope Creek will come before the board during the Feb. 18 meeting.
"It's time for the county to make some difficult decisions," he said.