'It's been an honor to serve the community': Lori Wilson retiring as Moline's parks director

"For years, while driving past Butterworth Park, I would muse, 'What can we do with the space to make it beneficial to the community?' I never saw children play there; it just wasn’t being utilized," Wilson said. "A few years ago it hit me: People with pets are moving downtown ... dog park! I took the idea to the park board and received full support. The rest is history."

Some of the challenges Wilson has experienced are bad weather and a lack of adequate gym space in Moline.

"The need for indoor space is apparent. We turn away community participants and teams that would otherwise have used our resources to meet their winter recreational needs," she said. "Some summer programs could move indoors when inclement weather strikes. This is an obstacle that has been discussed and will hopefully move forward in the future."

Despite her departure, Wilson has already set more projects in motion, including lighted pickleball courts at Riverside Park.

Wilson is quick to give credit to parks and recreation staff and the park board.