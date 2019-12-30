'It's a leap from literally any job': In Davenport, Buttigieg says he has necessary experience to be president

"With more resources, we can do more," he said. "If this president can find billions of dollars just to take the edge off the trade war for farmers, we ought to decide if this is a real priority. Part of it is on the research side."

Buttigieg estimates 3 million new jobs will be created if the proper steps are taken to address climate change.

"Not all of these are new-fangled jobs," he said. "Jobs we are going to need more of just to weatherize buildings. I see an economy that's going to have room for everybody."

Buttigieg promoted his idea for a disaster preparedness plan, saying it would help cities like Davenport during times of flooding. As president, he said he would fund a national catastrophic insurance plan that goes beyond flood insurance.

Buttigieg is confident he can be the Democratic nominee and defeat Trump in the general election.

"We definitely need to do well here in Iowa," he said. "For a mayor emerging from the Midwest, who as of a year ago had no money, very little name recognition and about four people on the team, for us to show well here will be a remarkable thing. It's very important for us to do well here.

"The instant we've got a nominee, we've got to come together."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.