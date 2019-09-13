WHAT WE KNOW: Rapids City has been planning infrastructure projects, including completing a water main loop north of Illinois 84 and installing a box culvert on 14th Street to mitigate Sulphur Creek flooding. After a water-main break on Sept. 5 resulted in a boil order for some residents, an additional project was brought to the table.
WHAT'S NEW: The board received updates on the projects at Tuesday night’s meeting. Contractors hit bedrock while drilling underneath railroad tracks for the water loop project, which will increase the costs by 30%. The village recently received a $30,000 grant for the project.
Surveys for the box culvert project revealed that a water main that cannot be relocated sits where the culvert is planned. The project will move forward, but there will be a literal bump in the road when it is completed. Trustee Greg Rankin said it will be like a speed bump that tapers out.
The board also approved spending up to $10,000 to for a valve replacement after the recent water-main break. Public works Superintendent Ryan Bump said of three options, this one is the least risky, with costs estimated around $7,500. He said the project could be done without shutting off the water supply to the affected areas.
The board also passed the 2019 tax levy rate of .05761, the same rate as last year. Due to an increase in assessed valuation, the village will receive an additional $3,358.98 with the levy rate. Village President Harold Mire Jr. said the village has one of the lowest tax rates in the area.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board learned that the last of the paperwork for a storm siren grant has been received, and an update is expected at the next meeting. The CivicReady alert system is now in effect and was used during the water-main break. Fifty-three residences have signed up for the push notification system, which is available at https://il-villageofrapidscity.regroup.com.
Also, upcoming events were also announced: a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25, open to residents and business owners; a Halloween party from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27; the senior luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20; and a children’s Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. All events will be held at the village hall.