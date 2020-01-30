In Davenport visit, Steyer says he will declare climate emergency first day in office

Tom Steyer, the self-made hedge fund billionaire activist, came out swinging against President Donald Trump Thursday night.
With four days left until the Iowa caucuses, Steyer made a final stop in Davenport at River Music Experience, 129 Main St.
More than 250 people squeezed into the the Red Room to hear Steyer, the self-proclaimed outsider among Democratic presidential candidates, talk about the importance of holding Trump accountable for being "the most corrupt president in history."
Steyer's name gained traction two years ago when he founded needtoimpeach.com in Oct. 2017, running television ads encouraging Trump's impeachment.
"I wanted Americans' voice to be heard and 8.5 million people signed that petition," he said. "But they also wrote their Congressperson and said, 'stand up for what's right. This isn't politics; this is the country. Do what's right and hold (Trump) accountable.'
"I know Donald Trump is in Des Moines tonight. Let's all get on a bus and go debate him. Trump has done more to help corporations than the American people. I have to beat Trump."
Every person who attended the rally was given two free drink tickets if they signed in with Steyer volunteers, who were manning tables piled high with orange "Impeached" buttons and "Steyer 2020" stickers. About 30 minutes before Steyer arrived, dozens of pizzas and chicken wings were delivered to feed the crowd.
"I know people describe me as a rich person, and that's not how I think of myself," Steyer said, as he talked about his modest childhood and family connection to Iowa with his aunt and uncle. "I've been coming to Iowa for a long time to see my uncle, aunt and my cousins. My dad was the first in his generation to go to college."
Since hitting the campaign trail, Steyer has become known for promising to make climate change his number one priority.
"I've worked on (climate) for 12 years," he said. "I've worked to stop the Keystone Pipeline. I've worked to stop the last fossil fuel plant that will ever be proposed in California; I managed to stop it. I've worked to pass propositions for clean energy around the country.
"We start with environmental justice; we call it a justice-based climate plan. Congress has never passed climate legislation. I'm going to declare a climate emergency on day one."
Steyer gave a 10-minute stump speech and then took questions from the audience for the next 50 minutes.
Ginger Arnold of LeClaire asked Steyer how he would overturn Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that allows corporations and unions to openly influence elections and fund candidates.
Steyer called the Supreme Court's ruling that corporations are people "ridiculous. I'll believe a corporation is a person when Texas puts one to death." Steyer said he would change the decision by changing the makeup of the Supreme Court.
"There is nothing in the Constitution that says there have to be nine judges on the Supreme Court. I think this government is broken. We need to take it back so there is one law that is fair for everybody, so you don't think you can break the law if you are rich or powerful enough."
Two young students asked Steyer about gun control and what he would do to make them feel safer at school. Steyer said he has a robust gun proposal.
"We have too many guns," he said. "The reason we've never changed any of this is not because the American citizens don't want it, it's because gun manufacturers don't want it. When I talk about breaking the corporate stranglehold on America, it starts with gun manufacturers, because 90% of Americans want background checks, including Republicans."
Before stepping off the stage to a rope line of supporters waiting to take selfies and shake hands with Steyer, he asked everyone for their pledge to caucus for him.
"I am 100% on your side," he said. "We are going to have a caucus. I need you guys to be in my corner. If we show up, we will win. We have to show up. And I promise I will show up for you every single day."