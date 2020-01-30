In Davenport visit, Steyer says he will declare climate emergency first day in office

Ginger Arnold of LeClaire asked Steyer how he would overturn Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that allows corporations and unions to openly influence elections and fund candidates.

Steyer called the Supreme Court's ruling that corporations are people "ridiculous. I'll believe a corporation is a person when Texas puts one to death." Steyer said he would change the decision by changing the makeup of the Supreme Court.

"There is nothing in the Constitution that says there have to be nine judges on the Supreme Court. I think this government is broken. We need to take it back so there is one law that is fair for everybody, so you don't think you can break the law if you are rich or powerful enough."

Two young students asked Steyer about gun control and what he would do to make them feel safer at school. Steyer said he has a robust gun proposal.

"We have too many guns," he said. "The reason we've never changed any of this is not because the American citizens don't want it, it's because gun manufacturers don't want it. When I talk about breaking the corporate stranglehold on America, it starts with gun manufacturers, because 90% of Americans want background checks, including Republicans."