In Davenport, Biden says Ernst is scared he might be Democratic nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took aim at Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst in Davenport Tuesday, jumping on comments made by the Republican Senator suggesting President Trump's impeachment trial could turn caucus voters against the former vice president.
Biden has been a focus of the impeachment proceedings, which accuse Trump of withholding military aid to Ukraine last summer unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Biden brought his "Soul of a Nation" bus tour to Jeno's Little Hungary restaurant, 4908 N. Pine St., telling a small crowd of about 80 people that Ernst sees him as a threat to Trump's reelection.
"Listen, I think you all understand this is the most important caucus at this point because of the man who is president of the United States," Biden said. "He is doing just about everything he can do to make sure I'm not his opponent. I've never seen a guy work so hard to determine who the Democratic nominee is going to be.
"And Senator Ernst has gotten into the act," Biden said as the crowd booed. "She has used a bullhorn to make the case that the last thing these guys want is to run against us. That's because they're afraid of you all."
"Trump's afraid of you, Joe!" shouted a woman from the audience.
"Take him down, Joe!" a man said from the other side of the room.
The event, originally scheduled to take place at Biden's Brady Street campaign office, was moved with less than three hours notice to Jeno's.
With less than a week until the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, Biden is blitzing the state with visits to 20 cities in 17 counties, beginning and ending in Des Moines. From Davenport, Biden headed to an event in Clinton, his third stop of the day, on his custom blue motor coach, followed by a collection of national press in their own bus.
Biden's ground game in Iowa has been strong, with 28 campaign offices in the state and more than 150 paid staffers. He continues to rack up a long list of official endorsements, including from former first lady of Iowa Christie Vilsack, who introduced Biden to the Jeno's crowd.
Biden spoke for only 10 minutes, then took questions for another 25 minutes. He began by thanking owner Jeno L. Berta for allowing him to stop by, revealing the two men have a personal connection: Berta's son Jeno M. Berta, served with Biden's late son Beau Biden in Iraq in 2009.
A framed photograph of Beau Biden and Jeno M. Berta hangs above the bar showing the two men in their uniforms, arms draped over each other, with big smiles on their faces.
"I want to thank Jeno for his service in Iraq and for his friendship with my son Beau," Biden said. "Beau and Jeno spent time together."
Biden then bent down and spoke directly to a young girl on her mother's lap in the front row. "This is where it gets really, really boring for you. I don't blame you if you sleep," he said, prompting laughter.
Biden said the working class can "take back the country" if there are more production workers, stronger labor unions and more opportunities for students to go into trade occupations through apprenticeships.
He said college students should be able to work off higher education debt through public service programs, allowing credits of $5,000 to $10,000 per year.
Biden promised to expand health care by adding a public option to Obamacare, and criticized other candidates' proposals of Medicare for All, saying, "a public option will cost a fair amount of money, but it won't cost $35 trillion."
To combat climate change, Biden said he would enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement on "day one."
"The greatest threat this generation faces is global warming," he said. "It's not enough to solve it for ourselves; we're only 15% of the problem.
"There is a lot we can do; I'm just optimistic about it. We are not only the wealthiest country in the world, but up until recently, the most respected," he said. "We're in a battle for the character of our country.
"We can bring the middle class back and this time, bring everybody with us, brown and black. Towns like this are where the middle class is getting clobbered."
Biden accused Trump of promoting an atmosphere of hate, bigotry and racism, noting the rise in white supremacist groups and hate crimes.
"Hates only hides; it never goes away," Biden said. "It was given oxygen. When oxygen hits, it comes out from under the rocks again, like we're seeing now. The words of presidents matter, no matter who that president is. They can send us into war; they can make peace; they can make markets go up and down. But they can also release the most negative instincts in the American public at any time.
"There is so much at stake."