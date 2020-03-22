Illinois, Iowa governors offer COVID-19 updates. Iowa Gov. Reynolds says Iowa is 'not at the place' for shelter-in-place

The governors of Illinois and Iowa took to live video streams Sunday, offering updates on the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in their states.

Both Scott County and Rock Island County now have confirmed resident cases.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closures of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, swimming pools and more businesses, and she pleaded with Iowans to remain in their homes as much as possible, especially if they are feeling sick, to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Reynolds fell short of issuing a shelter-in-place order for Iowa, as have at least a half-dozen states, including eastern neighbor Illinois.

“At this point we’re going to continue to re-evaluate every day, we’ll sit down with the (Iowa) Department of Public Health, we’ll look at the (federal) CDC guidelines, we’ll look at what’s happening in other states, and we’ll evaluate what we’re seeing in the state of Iowa, where the hot spots are, and we’ll make that decision going forward,” Reynolds said Sunday during a news conference held in the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

“But right now we’re not at the place where we’re ready to implement that (shelter-in-place) order.”