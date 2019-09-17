ROCK ISLAND -- The sale of Hope Creek Care Center moved forward Tuesday night after county board members approved hiring a real estate broker to market the county-owned nursing home at 4343 Kennedy Drive in East Moline.
Milwaukee real estate brokerage company Marcus & Millichap will put the facility up for sale at a list price of $19 million — just short of Hope Creek's overall debt of $19.5 million, which includes $12 million left on the mortgage and $7.5 in short-term debt.
Board members voted in June to sell Hope Creek after years of depending on money from the county's general fund and struggles to pay vendors and employee staffing agencies. Ray Giannini, senior marketing director for Marcus & Millichap, told board members last week that he expects to get several offers for the nursing home.
On Tuesday, board members Edna Sowards, Pat O'Brien, Lauren Boswell-Loftin and Ed Langdon opposed moving forward with the sale.
"Employees are a very valuable asset to this property. Without them, it's just an empty building," O'Brien said. "We want to make sure they are included in any discussion on the sale of Hope Creek."
During public comments, numerous family members of residents living at Hope Creek made last-minute pleas to board members not to put the facility up for sale.
Pam Skelton said her mother has been living at Hope Creek for one year.
"It's the best facility I've seen," Skelton said. "If any of you had a family member there, you wouldn't even consider the option of selling it. I know there is a money factor, but there are a lot of other places you can save money.
"There isn't a person in this room who isn't one stroke or one car accident away from being in a place like that," Skelton said. "It's not a good decision to sell this facility; they are so caring and so wonderful. I wouldn't mind having my taxes raised to cover this. (Hope Creek) is one of the few facilities that takes Medicaid and takes veterans. I think you are doing the county a big disservice by selling it."
Barb Lynch said when her family was searching for a nursing home for their mother, she wasn’t pleased at first that her sister recommended Hope Creek.
"We were not thrilled she put Hope Creek at the top because it's the county home," Lynch said. "Well, much to our surprise, Hope Creek was the best choice because it is the county home.
"Being the county home, there is extra oversight and accountability," Lynch said. "Employees perform at a higher level than at private nursing homes. When I visit, my mother repeatedly tells me, 'the people here are so nice; this place is so clean. If you have to be somewhere, this is a good place to be.'
"And most importantly, she said to me, 'you kids made a good choice.'"
Some making comments suggested the county could save Hope Creek by selling Niabi Zoo, Indian Bluff Golf Course or portions of the parks within the Forest Preserve District. However, the Forest Preserve District is a separate entity from the county and levies its own taxes.
Kevin Johnson said both of his parents were in Hope Creek until his father passed away. His mother still lives there.
"They set it up for them to be in the same room together," Johnson said of Hope Creek staff. "My dad was suffering from dementia and his life preserver was my mom. Hope Creek went above and beyond to make sure they were kept together. At the end, one of the staff members sat with my dad 24/7 until the end — a priceless gesture at our time of sorrow.
"Mom is still heavily involved in activities put on there," Johnson said. "The care and attention she gets is among the best. The staff treat the residents as their family; corporations do not do this. Hope Creek is still one of the best facilities in the area.
"Rock Island County has a long history of providing care for our loved ones," he said. "I hope you can find the means to keep that compassionate tradition alive in the future."
Also on Tuesday, board members approved a bid of $19,875 from James Smith Painting & Decorating, Inc. to paint the exterior of Hope Creek. The only other bid considered by board members was from W.F. Scott Decorating, Inc., in the amount of $29,500.