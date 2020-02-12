Hope Creek sale may be approved next week

Finalizing the sale of Hope Creek Care Center may be voted on during next week's county board meeting.

County board members on Wednesday approved the agenda for the Feb. 18 regular meeting, which includes a closed session and discussion of selling the county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline. Action may be taken after closed session that includes board members voting to move forward with the sale to Aperion Care Inc. for $6 million.

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk told board members that as of Wednesday's committee of the whole meeting, contract negotiations with Aperion are still underway, but that could change by Tuesday.

"As of this moment, we do not have a signed contract for you to consider," Brunk said. "We are still hoping we will get that in very short order. As soon as we have it in hand you will be notified. If we get it in a timely fashion before Tuesday, we will add it to the (meeting) agenda."