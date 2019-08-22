WHAT WE KNOW: In 2017, the Illinois EPA gave Hillsdale a checklist of projects to do in order to update the sewer system, which was built in 1965. The village board has been approving projects when funds are available to pay for them or the need arises.
WHAT'S NEW: At a meeting this week, the board approved additional spending for projects including: $3,595 plus labor to install a sheer gate valve at the sewer lagoon lift station; $6,250 to update and repair the lift station near the mobile home park, including rewiring, cleaning out debris, and installing a dehumidifier; $2,565 for general repairs and installing a steel ladder and dehumidifier at the Jackson Street lift station; and a final bill of $4,262.50 from Enviromark for work on the Docia Street lift station last month.
Mayor T.J. Francis said getting all these projects done will “get everything up to speed,” especially as preventative maintenance hasn’t been performed in the past few years.
The board also approved a revised 2019-2020 budget after switching to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department for police protection saved the village about $20,000.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village gave the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department the authority to start taking action on the abandoned vehicle ordinance, which Francis said has not been addressed in a long time. If a car is visible from the roadway and is not current on registration, officers will start enforcing the ordinance by ticketing vehicles.
The board also heard a presentation from Rich Stewart, resource conservationist with the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District, who is working on a wildlife plan with Emmanuel Juarez, owner of the mobile home park. Juarez said he will no longer be mowing the acreage next to Steiner Avenue and will instead work to make it a wildlife preserve with prairie grass.