CAMBRIDGE — Recreational cannabis sales in Henry County would be taxed, according to a 15-3 vote of the county board Thursday night.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the recreational marijuana bill into law on June 25, making Illinois the 11th state to allow adult-use marijuana sales.
The cannabis retailers' occupation tax on marijuana in unincorporated areas is to be 3.75 percent.
Under the new law, Illinois residents will be able to legally possess up to 30 grams of raw cannabis, 250 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product and 2.5 grams of a concentrated cannabis product.
"It's a revenue source that we don't want to miss," said executive committee chairman Kippy Breeden.
Board member Dwayne Anderson asked if the tax could be doubled or tripled; no, he was told.
"We cannot stop the use of it by our people because it's a state law, so if we say no, they will go to Rock Island county or somewhere else and purchase it," said board member Roger Gradert, adding it takes quite a lot to qualify to sell cannabis.
Breeden said other counties have already passed the tax.
Board chairman Marshall Jones reiterated that the county can't ban the use of cannabis. "By the same token, they can still use it here. When you tax something it does tend to lessen the use of it," he added.
County administrator Erin Knackstedt said the state legislature would be tweaking the cannabis law as to whether non-home rule counties can do like home rule counties and ban recreational cannabis or do whatever they want.
"If we don't file for the tax now, we've already missed January 1. If we don't vote for it now we'll miss the July 1 deadline," said Gradert.
The measure carried 15-3. The three no votes were cast by Kathy Nelson, Bill Preston and Lawrence Reddick.
After the vote, several board members said they were personally opposed to recreational cannabis.
"I agree with the tax 100 percent, but I'm totally against recreational marijuana," said James Thompson.
Ned Richardson echoed his views. "I think Illinois took a step backwards when they legalized marijuana in the state," he said. "At this point, make the best of a bad situation."
Dwayne Anderson attributed the new law to the poor credit worthiness of the state and said it's evidence of "ways unacceptable for most of us."
"I feel sorry for Sheriff Loncka and his men, what they're going to run into," said newly sworn in member Ray Elliott of Atkinson, who is also Atkinson Township supervisor and was appointed to fill out the term of Jacob Waller of District One.
The only public comment registered by Kathy Allen of Geneseo, who came to plead with the county not to have recreational cannabis due to "more car accidents, more deaths from it."
"Please, please consider making the county free from recreational marijuana," she said.
In other business
The board voted to hold over the budget and levy to the November meeting. Knackstedt said the county's tax rate will fall from $.8792 per $100 assessed valuation to $.8757, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 with no other exemptions would see the county portion of his taxes fall by $1.17 from $293.06 to $291.89.
She said after the meeting that next year, a levy for a new building for the Henry County health department would fall off the levy and "we're hoping for a substantial decrease next year to keep with this trend."
The board approved Janet Holmberg of Knoxville as the new administrator of Hillcrest Home, taking over from Lorna Brown who is retiring. Holmberg has been an administrator of a long-term care facility for five years. Health and social services chairman Jan May said her committee interviewed four people and all agreed on Holmberg as their choice for the position.
Angie Zarvell, regional superintendent of education, gave a presentation on services provided by her office. In part they administer state grants of $683,661 and federal grants of $3.3 million. Other roles include licensure, professional development, district safety and oversight, bus driver training, GED registration and training, annexation/detachment hearings and dispersing the county facilities sales tax to schools.
Board member Bill Preston asked public safety chairman Shawn Kendall about a recent death of a female inmate in the county jail. Teresa Marolf, 61, was found unresponsive in a cell at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Jones said there would be no comment until after the investigation.
Jones acknowledged a display in the old courthouse depicting cutout silhouettes of victims of domestic violence in Henry County for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and urged the audience to read the inscription on each figure. "We never know where it takes place. Anyone can be involved in it," he said.