CAMBRIDGE -- Members of the Henry County board on Thursday gave a standing ovation to about a dozen members of the Cambridge High School FFA chapter for a number of recent awards the chapter received at the state convention.
The Cambridge chapter earned the State Premier Chapter Award out of 346 chapters. The chapter also received Outstanding Chapter President Award, Top 10 Section President Award and Growing Leader National Chapter Award Section and State Winner.
"You do build leaders," said county board chairman Marshall Jones. "I notice the poise you have."
Jones said it was one of the hardest things to do to stand up in front of people and talk, and the young people were good at it.
"You've brought honor to our county and our communities," he said.
Chapter adviser Trent Taber noted he is starting his fifth year in the position. "We're coming off a great summer," he said, stressing the students' personal growth towards being future leaders.
In other business, economic development director Jim Kelly gave a synopsis of his first five weeks in the job.
Kelly said he'd been taken on a "ride-around" by county board member Lynn Sutton, and also met with interim Geneseo administrator Dawn Tubbs, Kewanee city administrator Gary Bradley, Orion Mayor Jim Cooper, Cambridge administrator Steve Brown, Galva administrator David Dyer and Geneseo Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda.
He said he planned to continue meeting people in the various towns, focusing on assets of the communities. He also will have a hyperlink from his website to every community's pages, looking at how they are promoting themselves.
Kelly said he is not going to tolerate bashing Illinois and he stresses the good things.
"Henry County is the place you want to raise your family," he said.
He also noted he attended a soft opening for Love's Travel Plaza earlier in the day and a regular grand opening would be held at 4 p.m. Friday.
"What they means to us is tax revenues, sales tax and fuel tax so we're excited about that," he said.
The board heard good things about its finances from Matt Beran of the audit firm Lauterbach & Amen.
Beran said the county had $24.6 million in total fund balances across all funds, which is an increase of $2.6 million over last year. The county's general fund shows an increase of $163,000 over a year ago.
Beran took responsibility for the audit report being late this year, a fact county finance chairman Kelli Parsons said she appreciated.
Parsons said the state comptroller's office could impose a fine of $100 per day, and she was glad the audit firm also said they would cover the fines, should there be any. She said the problem happened when an individual with Lauterbach & Amen told his employer he was working on the audit, but in reality he hadn't contacted the county. He left the firm and they got a late start.
"I'm glad it's done. I don't know that I'm pleased overall," said Parsons.
The board voted 18-0 to accept the audit, with members Erik Brown and Jake Waller absent.
The board also:
- Approved the low bid of $204,200 for Bob Johnson Construction of Geneseo to extend the carpenter's building at Hillcrest Home to house contents of the maintenance building, which chairman Jan May said was "falling apart, brick by brick." The expansion will be paid using a combination of the farm account and the capital funds
- - Learned Hillcrest Home administrator Lorna Brown is retiring as of the end of November
- Approved a social media policy that will include that only three agencies have Facebook pages and only one of those, the Office of Emergency Management, will accept public comments. Chairman Ned Richardson said OEM has a certified person to accept comments, and allowing them will enable OEM to find out conditions all over the county
- Approved a three-year contract with E-Quantum to negotiate electricity contracts for the county; it was noted bills used to run $110,000 to $120,000 per year, but now for the most part they are more in the $90,000s. Among the firm's services are informing the county when peak load days are so that they can dial back the asphalt plant operations, for example.
- Noted July public safety tax revenue was $146,683 and two additional correctional officers have been hired this year for a total of four to date and four more to be hired this fall.The sheriff's department is also adding a total of eight squad cars this year. "It's been a godsend for us," Sheriff Kerry Loncka said after the meeting. "Those guys are dependent on those cars racing to calls. They're dependent on them for their lives."