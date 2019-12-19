Henry County ec development director Jim Kelly gets feelers out

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County economic development director who was hired last May gave a quarterly update on the contacts he's made to the Henry County Board Thursday.
Jim Kelly talked with the Kewanee Economic Development Corporation about their loan processes and met with state Sen. Chuck Weaver regarding the effects of the minimum wage increase in the future. He helped Orion officials on an adjustment to their tax-increment financing district and networked with city administrators.
He said he met with the chief executive officer of Geneseo Communications Inc. regarding fiber optics for broadband service.
"Our county has got fiber laid everywhere," he said. "Unfortunately, the final mile is not always in place."
Kelly said he is staying in touch with GCI and in answer to their issues about getting a return on investment, "I told them you get zero money on dark fiber laid in the ground and not connected to homes."
He said he attempted to have a meeting of the Henry County Economic Development Partnership and is trying to see if they can build that program back up.
Knowing the importance of agriculture to the county, he visited some cattle farms.
Kelly arranged a $30,000 loan through the county's Rural Revolving Loan Fund to the Broken Chimney doing business as The Station restaurant in Kewanee. The board approved that loan Thursday, and he said three more are in the works and the county has $650,000 to loan out.
Kelly's also met with state Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) and Annawan Mayor Tim Wise. He mentioned a new Facebook page currently under his name followed by HCEDD with the goal of attracting people to Henry County.
He also mentioned the intergovernmental agreements signed throughout the county to fund his position, saying all but one community had paid their first installments.
County board chairman Marshall Jones said the Black Hawk Hills Regional Council is in touch with GCI about fiber optics as well.
In other business, a first phase payment of $16,300 to Klingner & Associates was approved for new HVAC system in the old and new courthouse and jail. The first phase will offer a cost estimate and floor plans. Administration chairman Ned Richardson explained the old courthouse has boiler heat and the new courthouse and jail have hot water heat. He said the boilers are old enough so that the tags have been removed and there is no recharge of fresh air when the boilers come on. "We don't know how old they are," he said. He said replacing them should result in better working conditions.
Richardson also presented $5,700 in costs for a new jail parking lot expansion and a request to go out for quotes for two wall projects for the county's IT department.
A standoff between neighbors from rural Colona over dogs was ultimately settled when they were taken to a veterinarian who deemed them to be not dangerous. Public safety chairman Shawn Kendall said after the meeting both sides had attended a committee meeting and the county could not do anything because the dogs remained on the owner's property--their neighbors were simply concerned about what might happen if their children or pets crossed into the neighboring property.
Jones reflected on a difficult year in the county at the close of the meeting, noting county board members had resigned and been replaced, Kelly had been hired as economic development director after a three-year lapse in the position and the new Hillcrest Home administrator Janet Holmberg has made "amazing" changes in avoiding contractors working in favor of county employees to save money. He also noted emergency management director Mat Schnepple has gotten as much help as he can from the federal government for flooding issues.
"It's been a rough year, but a challenging year, and we've met those challenges," he said.