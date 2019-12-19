Henry County ec development director Jim Kelly gets feelers out

Kelly's also met with state Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) and Annawan Mayor Tim Wise. He mentioned a new Facebook page currently under his name followed by HCEDD with the goal of attracting people to Henry County.

He also mentioned the intergovernmental agreements signed throughout the county to fund his position, saying all but one community had paid their first installments.

County board chairman Marshall Jones said the Black Hawk Hills Regional Council is in touch with GCI about fiber optics as well.

In other business, a first phase payment of $16,300 to Klingner & Associates was approved for new HVAC system in the old and new courthouse and jail. The first phase will offer a cost estimate and floor plans. Administration chairman Ned Richardson explained the old courthouse has boiler heat and the new courthouse and jail have hot water heat. He said the boilers are old enough so that the tags have been removed and there is no recharge of fresh air when the boilers come on. "We don't know how old they are," he said. He said replacing them should result in better working conditions.

Richardson also presented $5,700 in costs for a new jail parking lot expansion and a request to go out for quotes for two wall projects for the county's IT department.