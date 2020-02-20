Henry County Board takes no action on cannabis ban

Board member Bill Preston, who was one of the three 'no' votes on cannabis last October, noted Henry County's economic development director Jim Kelly had prepared a presentation for the executive committee basically in favor of cannabis sales that omitted input from Mark Kuhn, chief executive officer of Hammond-Henry Hospital, who he said is adamantly opposed to cannabis. Nevertheless, Preston said he thought the full county board should see Kelly's presentation, but it was ruled out by the executive committee.

Board chairman Marshall Jones said if the issue came back off the table, Kelly's presentation would have merit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Dwayne Anderson noted college courses on cannabis and said it is being promoted to farmers as a way to diversify their operations.

In other business the board approved $12,700 for planning, design and bidding phases of a new 35-spot parking lot at the Henry County Jail. So many drainage issues have been encountered that the engineer advised using a private contractor experienced with such projects rather than the county highway department, it was reported.

County administrator Erin Knackstedt said the county hopefully would receive a state grant to offset the parking lot engineering costs.