Henry County Board takes no action on cannabis ban

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members on Thursday tabled an ordinance prohibiting cannabis business establishments in unincorporated areas of the county.
They want to wait until they can get the state's attorney's opinion on the legality of such a ban.
State's Attorney Matt Schutte on Thursday told the board there's an absence of case law and legislative history since the law is so new, but he said he's read the House legislative history on it.
"Parts of the statute seemed to conflict with each other," he said. "It's going to come down to our best guess of where are we going to face the most risk, if we do pass it or if we don't?"
Last October, the board voted 15-3 to approve the maximum 3.75% tax on recreational cannabis sales.
The draft ordinance acknowledges that the operation of cannabis businesses presents adverse impacts on the "health, safety and welfare of the residents, and additional costs, burdens and impacts upon law enforcement and regulatory operations of the county."
It prohibits craft growers, cultivation centers, dispensing organizations, infuser organizations, processing organizations and transporting organizations in unincorporated areas and declares the operation of any prohibited cannabis business a public nuisance.
Board member Bill Preston, who was one of the three 'no' votes on cannabis last October, noted Henry County's economic development director Jim Kelly had prepared a presentation for the executive committee basically in favor of cannabis sales that omitted input from Mark Kuhn, chief executive officer of Hammond-Henry Hospital, who he said is adamantly opposed to cannabis. Nevertheless, Preston said he thought the full county board should see Kelly's presentation, but it was ruled out by the executive committee.
Board chairman Marshall Jones said if the issue came back off the table, Kelly's presentation would have merit.
Board member Dwayne Anderson noted college courses on cannabis and said it is being promoted to farmers as a way to diversify their operations.
In other business the board approved $12,700 for planning, design and bidding phases of a new 35-spot parking lot at the Henry County Jail. So many drainage issues have been encountered that the engineer advised using a private contractor experienced with such projects rather than the county highway department, it was reported.
County administrator Erin Knackstedt said the county hopefully would receive a state grant to offset the parking lot engineering costs.
The county has received $100,000 as its share of the first-quarter's fees from the landfill at Atkinson now operated by Lakeshore Recycling Systems of Morton Grove.
The board also voted 17-0 to approve a groundwater ordinance to ensure no water wells will be drilled in a half-acre plot north of Hooppole where a gas station once stood.
A change in the judicial process and a small uptick in crime are causing caseload problems for the public defender's office. Knackstedt is to prepare several funding scenarios to present to the finance committee.
Following a report on the continued success of Hillcrest Nursing Home in keeping outside agency shifts down — an incentive program resulted in 38 shifts being maintained in-house last month — board member Kathy Nelson noted the facility used to be called the poor farm.
"I think we all need to be talking to people and introduce a new idea of thinking into their minds that this is not the poor farm," she said. "Like I say, 'sign me up!' "
Hillcrest administrator Janet Holmberg said the county board deserved credit for any success at the facility.
"It's you guys that have supported it and kept it going the way it's going," she said.