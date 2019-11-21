CAMBRIDGE — Henry County board members on Thursday approved a tax levy of $8.3 million, up 3.15% over last year. Equalized assessed valuation or total property wealth in Henry County rose from $930.8 million last year to $952 million this year.
The projected tax rate for 2019 property taxes payable in 2020 is $0.8757, down from $0.8812. It means the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 assessed at $33,333 with no other exemptions would see the county portion of his taxes fall from $293.73 to $291.89.
Board members also approved a number of budget resolutions amending the 2019 budget. Those amounted to $232,454 in the general fund and included such things as increased salt costs last winter, more overtime in the sheriff's department and an increase in jury trials, although jury costs will be paid back at a later date. The amounts were not available Thursday night for the restricted funds, according to county administrator Erin Knackstedt.
The board also approved an $80,000 contract revision for Knackstedt, who started working for the county a year ago.
The board approved a $21,000 jail security proposal for an evaluation of the existing security system by Klingner and Associates, PC. The firm will assess all mechanics of the jail including plumbing, electrical, and camera systems. The review is necessary because the existing system has reached the end of its reliable operational life.
Private pay room rates at Hillcrest Home don't have to be increased this year, according to Jan May, health and social services chairwoman. She said the county has received more than $200,000 in intergovernmental transfers due to improvements made to the facility compared to $30,000 in past years. She also said Medicaid raised its daily rate.
The administrator of the Kewanee Area United Way told county board members about the charitable organizations her agency supports and asked for their help in reaching county employees. Linda Blair said she moved to Kewanee a year ago from Nebraska, and her son and his family was one of the beneficiaries of the agency.
Blair said her husband died in 2006 and she never thought she would have any need for the United Way, but her son got into drugs and lived on the streets, met a lady and started a family and he and a six-month-old baby and two other children were living on the streets when she was able to buy a house for them in Kewanee and they got services through United Way, and now one six-year-old granddaughter has adjusted well in school and her son got a job.
"They still have some problems but they're working through them," she said.
Blair said the agency's local goal is $140,000 for 2020 and she is encouraged that a 14,000-letter campaign this month has raised $10,000 so far. She said the agency's goals are to build stronger schools, healthier communities and address mental health needs.