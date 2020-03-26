Henry County approves extension to emergency disaster declaration

CAMBRIDGE — Meeting via teleconference Thursday, the Henry County Board approved an extension to the emergency disaster declaration that will carry through to April 23.
Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said that normally the board would have to extend the emergency every 10 days, but he said they should not have to meet again in 10 days. He gave an update on the situation, saying there had been 2,538 COVID-19 cases in Illinois and seven deaths of people from their 50s to 90s.
He said the curve of increase in instances of COVID-19 is now much lower than seven days ago. "It is working," he said. "We have to be patient."
He also said Illinois would need to spend $19.25 million on this pandemic disaster before the state would qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Henry County would have to spend $190,837 under rules that were "not written for a pandemic."
"It has helped us during a flood," Schnepple noted after the meeting.
Henry County has until April 12 to apply for the program, although it would not need to have spent the $190,837 by then.
The Henry County Health Department has given a potion of its supply of personal protective equipment — masks — to first responders, and every first responder in Henry and Stark Counties has received masks. Schnepple said they hoped to resupply the first responders as well.
Board member Dwayne Anderson asked finance committee chairman Kelli Parsons for a projection of where the county would be in terms of revenue and spending at the end of the fiscal year in November.
Parsons had explained the county is at 16% of the projected budget for revenue and should be at 21% "so we're close."
You have free articles remaining.
Anderson asked her for a "feel for where this is all going to shake out by the end of the year" by the next board meeting.
"I'm not sure if a month from now we're going to be done dealing with this," Parsons responded.
County administrator Erin Knackstedt said the county's picture fluctuated so much that it's too hard to predict with eight months left in the fiscal year.
"That number is not going to become clear until the end of the year," she said.
Parsons said the county finished last fiscal year with a $469,000 surplus.
The county's last monthly revenue from the public safety tax was $150,000, according to public safety chairman Shawn Kendall.
"I expect a drastic decrease in the next few months," he said.
On the bright side, the county took in $117,589 from fees at the landfill in Atkinson for the fourth quarter of 2019, according to plan and development chairman Lynn Sutton.
"On a quarterly basis we should see an influx of cash of that much and more ongoing," he said.
In board appointments, a motion to place Geneseo assistant Chief of Police Gene Karzin on the Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) was withdrawn after member Kippy Breeden said the police chiefs represent all other police departments on the board. She said she had talked to Geneseo's chief Casey Disterhoft and he agreed to be named to the board, although he can ask Karzin to attend the meetings since he has a conflict.
Board chairman Marshall Jones announced he received a letter from member Erik Brown, resigning from the board. Brown was one of a couple of board members Jones talked with about lax attendance at board meetings.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.