Henry County approves extension to emergency disaster declaration

CAMBRIDGE — Meeting via teleconference Thursday, the Henry County Board approved an extension to the emergency disaster declaration that will carry through to April 23.

Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said that normally the board would have to extend the emergency every 10 days, but he said they should not have to meet again in 10 days. He gave an update on the situation, saying there had been 2,538 COVID-19 cases in Illinois and seven deaths of people from their 50s to 90s.

He said the curve of increase in instances of COVID-19 is now much lower than seven days ago. "It is working," he said. "We have to be patient."

He also said Illinois would need to spend $19.25 million on this pandemic disaster before the state would qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Henry County would have to spend $190,837 under rules that were "not written for a pandemic."

"It has helped us during a flood," Schnepple noted after the meeting.

Henry County has until April 12 to apply for the program, although it would not need to have spent the $190,837 by then.