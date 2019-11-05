WHAT WE KNOW: The village’s health insurance for 2018-19 was $5,493.30. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board was informed that the village will have a $252.78 decrease in monthly premiums and Clerk Karen Hopkins was authorized to execute the renewal of the policy at a monthly premium of $5,240.52.
WHAT HAPPENED: Trustees also approved at Tuesday’s meeting a quote from Bonnell Industries, Inc. to purchase spinner discs, spinner hubs and a Western snow plow blades at a cost of $907.80. Also approved was a quote from Alvarado Plumbing, Inc. for five new fire hydrants at a cost of $12, 500, a compensation package for full-time employees, tentative 2019 levy figures (2019 taxes paid in 2020).
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT’S NEXT: Trustee Alma Neels asked for a donation of $500 toward holiday food baskets; the matter will be placed on the Nov. 19 meeting agenda. A public hearing on the tax levy for fiscal year Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2020, has been set for 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
-- CHRIS HICKS