WHAT WE KNOW: At its Sept. 23 meeting the village board approved rehiring Terry Engle who had previously served as chief of police until September 2018. Engle’s replacement resigned as chief in August of this year and Sgt. Adam Costas was appointed interim chief. On Sept. 23 village President Rich Vershaw appointed with board approval rehiring Engle with a start date of Sept. 28. At that time, it was intended to name Costas as deputy chief.
WHAT HAPPENED: At Monday’s meeting Engle was formally sworn in as chief and Vershaw announced Costas would be promoted to and sworn in to the rank of lieutenant in lieu of being named deputy chief. The change in title was made because the position of deputy chief does not exist within the village code. In conjunction with the promotion the board also adopted a revised job description for the police lieutenant position.
- The board also approved early payment to Risk Management Association for the village’s liability insurance in order to take advantage of a 1 per cent discount on its $55,793 premium. It was noted that this is the third year in a row that its premium has not been raised.
- The board further approved repairs and maintenance to three of the village public works vehicles in the total amount of $12,591.40. It also approved pursuing a public assistance grant agreement with FEMA for flood assistance, sending Eric Toalson to attend training with the Illinois Rural Water Association, new patches for police uniforms, and purchase of hot dogs and candy for the annual Halloween party put on by the police department.
WHAT’S NEXT: Trustee Steffanie Adams proposed the board begin formulating both short and long range strategic planning stating serious consideration is needed on how to address looming infrastructure issues. Adams also brought information about pursuing grants that could be applied to water/sewer infrastructure replacement, amending the village’s compensation and raise policy, and offering a flu shot clinic at Heritage Center.