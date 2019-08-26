WHAT WE KNOW: Hampton Police Chief Dave Perley was sworn in to that position last year, and Police Officer Adam Costas was promoted to sergeant at the Aug. 12 meeting. At the time of Perley’s appointment as Hampton’s chief, he was (and still is) the chief of police in Conesville, Iowa.
At Monday’s meeting, President Richard Vershaw informed the board that he had received an email Thursday from Perley informing him that the police chief had taken another additional position with the Coal Valley Police Department. Perley subsequently did not report to work in Hampton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As a result, Vershaw requested Perley submit his resignation from the Hampton force.
Also earlier this year, Rock Island County presented the board with a proposal regarding animal control services for Hampton. The proposal requested the village pay the county animal shelter $2 per resident for the county to provide those services to the village.
WHAT'S NEW: At Monday’s meeting, Vershaw nominated Costas as interim police chief and the board unanimously confirmed the appointment. Costas’ family was on hand to witness the appointment.
With regard to the animal control proposal, the board objected to a proposal that residents who did not own pets and may never have owned pets should be so assessed. The board plans to counter the county’s proposal by offering $500.
WHAT’S NEXT: In other business, the board approved agreements with AT&T and Mediacom for village communication systems, set specific compensatory rates for provision of fire services to surrounding communities, and approved the fire department to purchase fire boots for $580 and thermal imaging cameras and carbon monoxide monitors at a cost of $1,950.